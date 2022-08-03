MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.

