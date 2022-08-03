Cordae's Girlfriend Naomi Osaka Laughs Off Breakup Rumors

Read on hiphopdx.com
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Pose For Romantic Photo In Paris After Confirming Dating Rumors
Paris, France – After finally confirming the long-swirling dating rumors last month, Yung Miami and Diddy enjoyed a baecation in Paris this week. The City Girls rapper posted a slideshow serving looks on Instagram on Thursday (July 14), including a romantic photo of her holding hands with the Bad Boy boss.
Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout
Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
HipHopDX.com
Watch Drake Reunite With First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté At October World Weekend
Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend, reuniting with his first serious girlfriend, singer Keshia Chanté. Addressing the crowd at Toronto venue History on Thursday night (July 28) as part of his All Canadian All Stars event, Drake told fans: “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her.”
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider
He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
ETOnline.com
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
HipHopDX.com
JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend Mourns Rapper's Death Weeks After Losing Newborn Baby
Bogalusa, LA – JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in his home state of Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). As the tributes continue to pour in from the Hip Hop community, Jay’s girlfriend took to Instagram following his death to remember the 24-year-old rapper. In her heartbreaking post, CaRena...
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived
Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
