ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘TNF’ Game of 2022

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYgRp_0h3dIMX300

The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams. This year’s Thursday Night Football schedule will be a bit different, with Prime Video becoming the first streaming service to score a season-long exclusive national broadcast streaming deal with the NFL. Prime Video will air 15 regular-season TNF games (and one preseason game), with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The start of the regular season is still a month away, but the Hall of Fame Game airs Thursday, August 4 on NBC and the new season of Hard Knocks debuts Tuesday, August 9 on HBO and HBO Max.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

WILL AMAZON PRIME VIDEO HAVE THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IN 2022?

Yes! Beginning September 15, Prime Video will air 15 regular-season NFL games. The streaming service will also broadcast one preseason game.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE:

Week 1’s Thursday night game will air on NBC, while Week 18 doesn’t have a Thursday night game. Week 12’s trio of Thursday games (Thanksgiving) will air on CBS, FOX, and NBC.

Pregame coverage on Prime Video begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

  • August 25 (preseason): San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
  • September 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
  • September 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
  • September 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
  • October 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
  • October 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
  • October 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
  • October 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • November 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
  • November 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
  • November 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
  • December 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
  • December 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
  • December 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
  • December 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
  • December 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbBEs_0h3dIMX300
Photo: Getty Images

HOW TO WATCH THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON AMAZON:

Want to watch the NFL on Amazon? Prime Video is available for $14.99/month (or $139/year), and a standalone Prime Video membership is also available for $8.99 per month. Streamers can watch the games on Amazon, via the Prime Video app (available on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs), Twitch, as well as on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams.

A 30-day free trial of Prime Video is available for eligible subscribers.

Comments / 24

Lou P
3d ago

Not interested in watching any football….. The NFL is too political and I will never never forget the Disrespect to our Flag…. Not to mention the Super Bowl halftime show with all the twerking and grabbing crutches….. nope 👎

Reply(4)
4
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dolphins#American Football#Prime Video#Tnf#The Hall Of Fame Game#Nbc#Hbo Max#Cbs#Fox#Kansas City Chiefs
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension

The Deshaun Watson saga with the Cleveland Browns has been a steaming hot mess for both the quarterback AND the team. As a quick recap: Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season. During that time, more than twenty sexual assault allegations were hauled at Watson. Because of that, the Texans traded him to the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

NFL Coach on Leave for Domestic Battery Charges

An NFL assistant coach has been placed on paid administrative leave as he awaits a court date on domestic battery charges, according to ESPN. James Saxon of the Arizona Cardinals was charged in May on two counts of domestic battery, including a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Decider.com

Decider.com

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy