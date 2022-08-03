ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She-Hulk’ Cast, Crew Praise Charlie Cox’s Work on Set: “Charlie Is Amazing”

By Brett White
 4 days ago
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is all about the cameos. Okay, as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) says in the trailer, the show is more than cameos. Honest. But… y’know, that same trailer ends with maybe the biggest cameo of all: Daredevil.

After having his series canceled by Netflix, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is back and part of the MCU. It also looks like he’s part of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — a fact that was confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt during the She-Hulk presentation at Disney+’s Summer TCA 2022 panel.

Of course, when asked specifically about Daredevil’s involvement in the series, head writer Jessica Gao gave the standby answer: “I think you all know we are not allowed to tell you any of that.” She then made the joke about Marvel security being off camera — she’s right, we do all know that they can’t talk about that. But then… they did!

Series star Tatiana Maslany confirmed that Charlie Cox is indeed in the series and that she had a blast working with him. “Charlie is amazing,” said Maslany, whose Jen Walters is a lawyer just like Matt Murdock. “He does some great work. To see his [serious] character in the [comedic] tone of She-Hulk is really fun.”

Director Kat Coiro added that she really loved watching Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters “match wits,” which implies that we’re going to see them square off in the courtroom. I mean, of course they are, but you know Marvel loves secrets!

After hearing Maslany and Coiro chime in with praise for Cox, the convo came back to Gao who added that Maslany and Cox have “great chemistry” and that she loved watching the super-lawyers bounce off of each other. Of watching Maslany and Cox in a scene together, Gao said that “it’s like an old Howard Hawks movie” — meaning, the kind of fast-paced dialogue that was frequently featured in the noir films Hawks directed back during the old days of Hollywood.

Considering that we’re used to writers, directors, and actors always keeping quiet about Marvel stuff even when it appears in a trailer, all of these tidbits about Charlie Cox’s return to the courtroom were incredibly welcome to hear. The mystery is still there. We don’t know when Daredevil’s coming back, how he’s going to interact with Jennifer Walters or She-Hulk, what brings him to the show, or how long he’ll stick around. There’s still plenty of mystery here! But at least we now know what is obviously true: Charlie Cox is in She-Hulk, and we cannot wait to see how this plays out.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.

