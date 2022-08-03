Rising stars take action at Charlotte's Web production

Read on yorknewstimes.com
Casey Thompson is blending two worlds: his Native history and love of football
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 20 min ago. Memorial Graveside Services for Lila Beed, age 79 of Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Chambers Cemetery with Rev. Mik…
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Zone Read: Breaking down the area’s top returners on the gridiron
YORK – The 2022 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with teams beginning to take to the gridiron on Aug. 25, the first day of the season. With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next four weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Breaking down the top returning area girls XC runners
YORK – As the days leading up to the start of the 2022 fall sports season rapidly dwindle down, the York News-Times sports desk turns its attention to cross country, where area schools return several top runners from a year ago. This is the second of two parts and...
Practice report: Scott Frost says the No. 1 QB spot is Casey Thompson's 'job to lose'
Just over a week into fall camp, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Friday that Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback. “We've got a lot of quarterbacks playing well right now, but I've been really pleased with what I've seen from Casey,” Frost said. "We'll let him keep working, and right now it's his job to lose.”
Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
Amie Just: Making NU's special teams better starts with a culture shift. So far, so good
Eight days into preseason practices, he wanted to know which period of practice was the toughest for his Huskers. So he asked a couple unnamed players for their thoughts. “They all said special teams,” Frost said Monday. “That means we’re putting in the work. That means the guys are buying in and making sure they give good effort there.”
Amie Just: 4 observations from Scott Frost's news conference, including an update on Husker QBs
For the first time since Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, Nebraska coach Scott Frost met with the media inside Memorial Stadium to discuss what he's seen so far through the first eight preseason practices for the Huskers. The first takeaway: Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner to be...
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for attacking stranger downtown
A five-time convicted felon who randomly attacked a 62-year-old man in downtown Lincoln last year has been sentenced to three to five years in prison. Gabriel A. Sterling, 36, told Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman at his sentencing Thursday that he didn't remember the incident. "But that still doesn't...
York woman charged with meth possession
YORK – Raquel Cervantes, 24, of York, has been charged with one count of methamphetamine possession and her arraignment is scheduled for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the case began when a York woman was arrested and gave consent for officers to search...
Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
Commissioners to meet with Carbon Solutions representative
YORK – The York County Commissioners will be visited next week by a representative of Summit Carbon Solutions, regarding the company’s project which would result in a carbon capture project connecting 31 ethanol plants and the creation of a pipeline to a storage site in North Dakota. Last...
Regents could boost NU president's total compensation to $1.5 million next year
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider giving the system’s top administrator a contract extension when it meets next week, and with it, a pay increase and chance at a lucrative bonus. Incentivizing President Ted Carter to stay at NU through 2027, giving him a 3% increase...
Assessor Clerk
The York County Assessor’s Office has an immediate full-time opening (37.5 hours/week). Job duties in office include assisting with Personal Property and Homestead Exemptions at counter/on phone, and other administrative tasks. Duties outside office include speaking with property owners, taking notes/pictures, complete building permits, and enter data into assessor software. Job requirements include being detail orientated, comfortable assisting people at counter, computer skills, and hold a valid driver’s license. Benefits package includes health/dental/vision insurance, retirement, wellness/fitness plan, vacation/holiday/sick leave. Position will remain open until filled. York County is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, veteran status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status or disability (in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act) with respect to employment opportunities. This position is subject to veteran’s preference.
