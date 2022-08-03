Rising stars take action at Charlotte's Web production

This evening's outlook for York: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

YORK, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO