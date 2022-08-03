Phil Mickelson among the group of 11 LIV Golf members suing the PGA Tour

Read on www.deseret.com
Former BYU golfers are in contention at Utah Championship heading into final round
FARMINGTON — If nothing else, Peter Kuest is rewarding the people who decided to give him a sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Utah Championship golf tournament. The former BYU golfer, who won 10 college tournaments for the Cougars from 2016-20, is tied for fifth place...
Aces spoil Sue Bird's retirement party, topple Storm 89-81
SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided — maybe hoped — this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she’s called home the past two decades. “I don’t really have that ‘Mamba Out’ moment,” Bird said referencing Kobe Bryant’s retirement speech. “I just want to say I love you, thank you so much and I’ll see you in the playoffs.” The day set aside to honor Bird and her career with the Seattle Storm was slightly soured when the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 89-81 win on Sunday. A’ja Wilson scored 29 points and Kelsey Plum added 16 including a key 3-pointer in the final minute. But the result didn’t take away from the three hours where Storm fans, WNBA fans and the city of Seattle said thank you to Bird for her career as the face of the franchise. The largest crowd in Storm history packed Climate Pledge Arena honor Bird for her career as one of the best women’s basketball players ever.
Former BYU forward Zac Seljaas signs with German pro team
A former BYU basketball player is on the move to Germany. Forward Zac Seljaas has signed a contract with German professional basketball team Tigers Tübingen, the club announced. Tigers Tübingen, located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, plays in the ProA league, which is the second tier of professional basketball in the...
Two promising Utah Jazz roster players who could become something special
This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. I opened up the Utah Jazz mailbag this week and answered some questions from the fans and one topic that kept coming up was the younger prospects on the team and which player would take a big step developmentally or who I was excited about.
Credit Pac-12 leaders, they’re putting on a solid front
You gotta hand it to the Pac-12. Ever since USC and UCLA dropped the June 30 bombshell that they were leaving the marriage for more money and bling, the remaining 10 teams have shown strong solidarity in sticking together, come what may. There may be a lot more going on...
The untold story of the statue that now — finally — pays homage to ‘The Show’
BATON ROUGE, La. — He played all of 17 games for the Utah Jazz after the franchise relocated to Salt Lake City. Each was played during the 1979-80 season, before Pete Maravich was unceremoniously waived by the Jazz in January 1980, his ailing knees having stolen the stage from a man who made magic happen whenever the ball was in his hands.
