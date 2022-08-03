Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce have agreed to deal for Sept.24th on BT Sport Box Office

Read on www.boxingnews24.com
What will Teofimo Lopez’s excuse be if he loses to Pedro Campa?
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez has had a difficult time admitting that he was beaten by the better man on the night of his loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November. After the defeat, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) blamed the loss on four different injuries that he fought with.
Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!
Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
Terence Crawford doesn’t sound confident Errol Spence fight will get made
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford slipped up on the truth, revealing that negotiations for a mega-fight with unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr aren’t going well. In an interview on Thursday, Crawford said a fight between him and Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) can happen “down the...
Vergil Ortiz Jr beats Michael McKinson, not ready for Boots Ennis
By Brian Webber: Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) earned himself a title shot with his ninth round stoppage win over Michael McKinson (22-1, 2 KOs) in a WBA 147-lb title eliminator on Saturday night, but he doesn’t look ready for the likes of Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.
Conor Benn wants Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Vergil Ortiz Jr
By Charles Brun: Conor Benn says he “100%” would like to face Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or the winner of the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson fight. The chances of Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn giving him the green light to battle #1 IBF Boots Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) or #1 WBO Vergil Ortiz Jr (18-0, 18 KOs) are virtually nonexistent.
Joseph Parker says he’ll “break down” Joe Joyce on Sept.14th
By Barry Holbrook: Joseph Parker plans on doing the unthinkable by wearing down & knocking out ‘The Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce on September 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Former WBO heavyweight champion Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) will be coming in as the B-side opponent, but he’s...
Golovkin must push Canelo back like Bivol says Tom Loeffler
By Sean Jones: Promoter Tom Loeffler says it’s important for Gennadiy Golovkin to frequently push Canelo Alvarez back with his offense in the same way Dmitry Bivol did if he wants to defeat the Mexican star on September 17th. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) used combination...
Devin Haney to fight Lomachenko if he’s victorious against Kambosos on Oct.15th
By Dan Ambrose: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will battle Vasyl Lomachenko in early next year if he successfully defeats former champion George Kambosos Jr in their rematch on October 15th in Melbourne, Australia. Promoter Bob Arum says that he intends on making the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight as long...
Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz vs. William Zepeda on Nov.5th
By Jim Calfa: Former super featherweight champion Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz will face unbeaten lightweight contender William Zepeda in a fight on November 5th. It’s an excellent fight for the 29-year-old Jojo Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KOs), as it gives him a quality opponent to bounce back against after losing a 12-round unanimous to WBC 135-lb champion Devin Haney last December.
Eddie Hearn unable to “deliver” what Billy Joe Saunders wants, says he can take “other opportunities
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he could not “deliver” what Billy Joe Saunders wanted him to deliver. He says the former two-division world champion can seek out other “opportunities” outside of Matchroom. It’s unclear what kind of money Billy Joe (30-1, 14 KOs) was looking...
Boxing Results: Michael Conlan Defeats Miguel Marriaga!
By Ken Hissner: At the SSE Arena (Odyssey Arena), Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday over ESPN+ Jamie Conlan (Conlan Boxing) with association with Top Rank in the Main Event, former WBA Interim Featherweight champion Michael “Mick” Conlan defeated former WBO NABO Featherweight champion Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga scoring three knockdowns.
Boxing Results: Blair Cobbs Delivers A Stone Cold Performance
By Vince Dwriter: As WWE star Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music was playing in the arena, welterweight contender Blair “The Flair”Cobbs did his walk to the ring wearing the Stone Cold vest, and when he stepped inside of the ring, he opened up a can of whoop ass on Maurice Hooker during their Saturday night clash at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Canelo will stop Golovkin with “liver shot” says Bernard Hopkins
By Craig Daly: Bernard Hopkins is predicting Canelo Alvarez will inflict a terrible beat down on the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin and end the fight suddenly with a “liver shot” between the fourth and seventh rounds on September 17th. Golovkin was repeatedly hurt with body shots in his last...
Bob Arum wants Beterbiev to fight Bivol vs. Ramirez winner for undisputed at 175
By Sam Volz: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he’ll give unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to fight for the undisputed championship against the winner of the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez fight. Before the undisputed 175-lb championship can happen, Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) would...
Carl Frampton says Joshua loses to Usyk unless he stops him
By Craig Daly: Carl Frampton says he sees unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk coming out victorious on August 20th unless Anthony Joshua can find a way to knock him out. While Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) certainly has the power to score a stoppage against Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), he’ll be...
Boxing Results: Dalton Smith KO’s Sam O’Maison!
By Ken Hissner: At Sheffield Arena on Saturday over DAZN Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in the Main Event Dalton “Thunder” Smith knocked out Sam “The Sensation” O’maison, scoring three knockdowns for the vacant Super Lightweight title in the sixth round. In the Main Event...
Oleksandr Usyk’s team already preparing for Tyson Fury undisputed match in December
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum says he’s already had “positive conversations” for an undisputed heavyweight clash with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for later this year in December. If Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) wins his rematch with Anthony Joshua on August 20th, Arum will...
Claressa Shields Isn’t Impressed With Savannah Marshall’s Punching Power
By Vince Dwriter: Whenever it’s time to promote a big boxing match, some things that aren’t pure can’t be manufactured. If you pair up two fighters that share a common dislike for each other, it could be a key factor that will help build up the anticipation for the fight and persuade boxing fans to tune in.
Robert Garcia has brought the “bad guy” out of Anthony Joshua says Frazer Clarke
By Craig Daly: Frazer Clarke believes Anthony Joshua’s new trainer Robert Garcia has brought out the “bad guy” in him that is needed to defeat Oleksandr Usyk on August 20th. Clarke feels that the 32-year-0ld Joshua is essentially a “nice guy,” and for him to be successful...
Joshua vs. Usyk II – 2 weeks to go
By Craig Daly: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have two weeks to go before they meet for their long-anticipated rematch on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the fight that will determine whether the 32-year-old Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) can redeem himself with a victory...
