ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce have agreed to deal for Sept.24th on BT Sport Box Office

By Contact Us
BoxingNews24.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.boxingnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

What will Teofimo Lopez’s excuse be if he loses to Pedro Campa?

By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez has had a difficult time admitting that he was beaten by the better man on the night of his loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November. After the defeat, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) blamed the loss on four different injuries that he fought with.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!

Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn wants Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Vergil Ortiz Jr

By Charles Brun: Conor Benn says he “100%” would like to face Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or the winner of the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson fight. The chances of Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn giving him the green light to battle #1 IBF Boots Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) or #1 WBO Vergil Ortiz Jr (18-0, 18 KOs) are virtually nonexistent.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Joseph Parker says he’ll “break down” Joe Joyce on Sept.14th

By Barry Holbrook: Joseph Parker plans on doing the unthinkable by wearing down & knocking out ‘The Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce on September 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Former WBO heavyweight champion Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) will be coming in as the B-side opponent, but he’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin must push Canelo back like Bivol says Tom Loeffler

By Sean Jones: Promoter Tom Loeffler says it’s important for Gennadiy Golovkin to frequently push Canelo Alvarez back with his offense in the same way Dmitry Bivol did if he wants to defeat the Mexican star on September 17th. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) used combination...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport Box Office#Boxing#Combat#Ppv#Parker Joyce#Wbo#The Ao Arena#Espn
BoxingNews24.com

Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz vs. William Zepeda on Nov.5th

By Jim Calfa: Former super featherweight champion Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz will face unbeaten lightweight contender William Zepeda in a fight on November 5th. It’s an excellent fight for the 29-year-old Jojo Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KOs), as it gives him a quality opponent to bounce back against after losing a 12-round unanimous to WBC 135-lb champion Devin Haney last December.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Michael Conlan Defeats Miguel Marriaga!

By Ken Hissner: At the SSE Arena (Odyssey Arena), Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday over ESPN+ Jamie Conlan (Conlan Boxing) with association with Top Rank in the Main Event, former WBA Interim Featherweight champion Michael “Mick” Conlan defeated former WBO NABO Featherweight champion Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga scoring three knockdowns.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Blair Cobbs Delivers A Stone Cold Performance

By Vince Dwriter: As WWE star Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music was playing in the arena, welterweight contender Blair “The Flair”Cobbs did his walk to the ring wearing the Stone Cold vest, and when he stepped inside of the ring, he opened up a can of whoop ass on Maurice Hooker during their Saturday night clash at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo will stop Golovkin with “liver shot” says Bernard Hopkins

By Craig Daly: Bernard Hopkins is predicting Canelo Alvarez will inflict a terrible beat down on the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin and end the fight suddenly with a “liver shot” between the fourth and seventh rounds on September 17th. Golovkin was repeatedly hurt with body shots in his last...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Carl Frampton says Joshua loses to Usyk unless he stops him

By Craig Daly: Carl Frampton says he sees unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk coming out victorious on August 20th unless Anthony Joshua can find a way to knock him out. While Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) certainly has the power to score a stoppage against Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), he’ll be...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Dalton Smith KO’s Sam O’Maison!

By Ken Hissner: At Sheffield Arena on Saturday over DAZN Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in the Main Event Dalton “Thunder” Smith knocked out Sam “The Sensation” O’maison, scoring three knockdowns for the vacant Super Lightweight title in the sixth round. In the Main Event...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Claressa Shields Isn’t Impressed With Savannah Marshall’s Punching Power

By Vince Dwriter: Whenever it’s time to promote a big boxing match, some things that aren’t pure can’t be manufactured. If you pair up two fighters that share a common dislike for each other, it could be a key factor that will help build up the anticipation for the fight and persuade boxing fans to tune in.
FLINT, MI
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua vs. Usyk II – 2 weeks to go

By Craig Daly: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have two weeks to go before they meet for their long-anticipated rematch on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the fight that will determine whether the 32-year-old Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) can redeem himself with a victory...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy