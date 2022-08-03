ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AmerisourceBergen Boosts FY22 Profit Outlook As Q3 Beat Expectations

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amerisourcebergen#Health Care#Alliance Healthcare#Gross Profit#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Amerisourcebergen Corp#Abc Q3#Eps#Fy22 Guidance#Price Action
Benzinga

Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss

Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Coinbase Short Sellers Take $363M Hit, Making It A 'Certain Squeeze Stock'

It’s been a rough year for Coinbase Global Inc COIN investors, with the stock down more than 64% year-to-date overall even after a big 41.2% gain this week following a new cryptocurrency deal with BlackRock Inc BLK. While Coinbase bulls celebrate the long-awaited good news, Coinbase short sellers are...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket

Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Edges Higher; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 32,737.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 12,674.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 4,151.02. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Seanergy Maritime: Q2 Earnings Insights

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $5.01 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy