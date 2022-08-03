Read on www.fool.com
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
Motley Fool
Down 82% and 94%, These Are 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet
Upstart's revenue rose 396% over the past two years, but the stock is 94% off its high. Zoom's revenue rose 409% over the past two years, but the stock is 82% off its high.
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today.
Motley Fool
Roku Stock Crash: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Roku's slowing revenue growth and expanding losses are concerning investors. The pullback in advertising budgets induced by the slowdown in the economy is hurting Roku. Volatility in share prices can be tough to handle, but Roku's business fundamentals still look solid.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Motley Fool
Up 11% in a Month, Is This Elevator Stock a Buy Right Now?
Otis' service business continues to grow steady revenue. The company's exposure to the Chinese real estate market could present challenges.
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds.
Motley Fool
Spirit Airlines Stock Is Still a No-Brainer Buy After JetBlue Merger Announcement -- Here's Why
JetBlue plans to pay at least $33.50 per share for Spirit Airlines stock. Spirit Airlines stock is a merger arbitrage play with its stock trading at least 36% below its acquisition price. Even if regulators nix the deal, Spirit shareholders stand to benefit.
Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash
Consumers turn to these two retailers in recessions to save money.
Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?
These top e-commerce stocks both split in June, and they're both up since then.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Cazoo Stock?
The persistent downtrend in Cazoo stock took a break during a one-day buying frenzy. A jump in vehicle sales and revenue is likely what spurred the sudden interest in Cazoo. However, Cazoo stock may be more appropriate for a trade than an investment as the company struggles with a widening net loss.
