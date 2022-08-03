Read on www.rexburgstandardjournal.com
eastidahonews.com
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
eastidahonews.com
Little appoints wife of deceased eastern Idaho lawmaker to Senate seat
POCATELLO — Governor Brad Little announced Friday the appointment of Eva Nye to the District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Senator Mark Nye. A Pocatello resident, Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served the community for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes acting as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Gluten-free bakery opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Randy Jensen, the beloved baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls for many years, spent a lifetime serving his homemade treats to customers. More than a year after his passing, some of his closest associates are carrying on his legacy with the launch of a bakery in his memory.
Chip sealing in Idaho Falls begins Sunday
HK Contractors will be chip sealing, brooming and fog coating city streets over the next month. The post Chip sealing in Idaho Falls begins Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Idaho State Journal
Essential Elements: The jewel in the town
Edson Fichter Nature Area is a gem in this Gem State and in Pocatello and Chubbuck. Found a little south of town, just off the Bannock Highway, in between Riverside and Juniper Hills golf courses, the Edson Fichter Nature Area (EFNA) is both firmly located within city limits and provides abundant environmental, wildlife and outdoor opportunities. What makes it essential? Keep reading.
Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
An open letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray
So how should a father, a Muslim American immigrant, a person of color respond to his city councilman with clearly racist views. A father who has raised three kids in the beautiful state of Idaho and focused all his energy over the last 19 years of living in Pocatello towards building bridges and inculcating a sense of kindness, inclusion and love of diversity in his kids shall respond. And as these kids leave their nest in Idaho, the only message he gave them was there...
eastidahonews.com
Jefferson superintendent reflects on school shooting: ‘It was hell, in all honesty’
BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Chad Martin never thought he’d find himself cleaning up a student’s blood in the aftermath of a school shooting. But, not wanting to put that burden on others, the superintendent of the Jefferson County School District 251 and members of his staff did just that after a May 2021 shooting at the district’s Rigby Middle School that left two students and a staff member injured.
City weighing options for condemned water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO — After three seasons of the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex sitting dormant for safety concerns, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan to fund its replacement. The water slide at Ross Park was condemned in 2020 for safety issues with its worn wooden steps. John Banks, Pocatello parks and recreation director, said since then the city has been actively working to replace the structure. ...
Big changes at Holt Arena
On the corner of Memorial Drive and Stacy Dragila Way, there is a large, illuminated sign proclaiming, “Holt Arena, Home of the Bengals.” Attached to the base of the sign is a plaque that reads, “Milton ‘Dubby’ Holt. An athlete, coach and administrator at Idaho State University for 34 years, Dubby is synonymous with ISU athletics. In 1970, his dream of the first domed football stadium on a college campus was born, forever changing the face of ISU and Pocatello.” It is entirely appropriate that...
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
Missing East Idaho man found dead
TETONIA — Mitch Smaellie was found deceased on Friday evening after a search involving the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, Air Idaho Rescue and numerous community members. Smaellie, age 66, left his home on North 1st Street in Tetonia a little before noon on Thursday. In a Facebook post, his daughter-in-law Kelsey Smaellie said that he had departed on a four-wheeler without his phone or wallet. ...
eastidahonews.com
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County. The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line...
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
