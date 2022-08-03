Bangor All Stars headed to Little League World Series regional tournament

Read on www.foxbangor.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
The World Series is Coming to Maine and Gifford’s Ice Cream is Involved
Just like football tends to be a way of life for southern and midwestern states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Little League seems to be a way of life in New England. Multiple times, Northern New England has been represented in the Little League World Series that is played every August, but never has a major Little League event taken place in the area.
foxbangor.com
Former Maine men’s hockey captain signs with Maine Mariners
PORTLAND – Former Maine hockey captain Mitch Fossier has signed a contract with the Maine Mariners. Fossier’s arrival in Portland adds to the four Black Bear alumni to play for the Mariners last season. The former Maine captain spent last season playing in Slovakia, where he scored 15 goals while notching 12 assists in 38 games.
New Britain Herald
Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals
BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
2 New Winners Appear in Speedway 95’s Victory Lane -Saturday August 6th Results
In a night that was filled with gaps in the action caused by long caution periods, two new faces appeared in the speedway's Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane. In the Gray's Earthworks Street Stocks, Scott Modery of Hermon, who won last year's Ikey Dorr Memorial 100, appeared in victory lane for the first time in the 2022 season, leading the caution free 25 lap feature from start to finish. Modery pulled pole sitter Steve Kimball of Hermon off the line and maintained the lead to the checkers while Kimball stayed in second for the entire distance. A three way battle for the third position developed in the closing laps, with James Doucette of Skowhegan posting his first top three of the season finishing ahead of Kris Watson of Kenduskeag and Cole Robinson of Clinton who rounded out the top five in that order.
Eyewitness News
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
foxbangor.com
Gran Fondo Hincapie bicycle challenge kicks off
BANGOR — This weekend, hundreds of bicyclists from across the United States will be riding in this years Gran Fondo Hincapie bicyclist challenge. Maine sports commission’s associate director Mike Guarino is proud of how everything came together for this year’s race. “We’re pretty excited. This has come...
foxbangor.com
Bangor State Fair returns to normalcy at Bass Park
BANGOR — The Bangor State Fair is back to its normalcy. Event planner for Cross Insurance Center Abigail Michaud says last year’s Bangor State Fair was on a small scale but this year it’s back to normal and she hopes the company will continue to grow it year by year.
foxbangor.com
Jordan Stevens taking hands-on approach as Maine football opens training camp
ORONO – Maine football opened up its 2022 training camp on Thursday afternoon. There are a couple big question marks entering Jordan Stevens’ maiden voyage at the helm. First, what will the wide receiver room look like without Andre Miller, who’s now catching passes at New York Giants’ camp. The other question mark? How can the Black Bears bounce back from a below -average year defensively, ranking in the lower half in points allowed last season.
foxbangor.com
Farm in Holden participates in Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend
STATEWIDE — Maine’s second-ever wild blueberry weekend is a chance for out-of-state visitors and locals alike to get a taste of the wild blueberries here in the state. Governor Janet Mills stood with blueberry farmers when she declared the first wild blueberry weekend at the Blaine House last July. A wild blueberry farm in holden is showing visitors their farm for the very first time.
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
“Hidden, Underground”: Lingering Concerns After Viral UConn Protest
Protests, brought about by the campus’s rates of sexual assault, have swirled around the University of Connecticut since Alexandra Docken’s viral protest in February of her rape investigation. UConn’s subsequent investigation has raised questions and prompted distrust among some prospective students. In the most recent Clery crime...
Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage.
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
Westbrook Resident Wins $1.37M Lottery Prize On Ticket Sold At Old Saybrook Store
A Connecticut resident claimed a $1,378,149 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that an unnamed Middlesex County resident from the town of Westbrook claimed the prize from the LOTTO! game. The winning ticket was purchased at Saybrook Wine & Spirits, which is located at 350 Middlesex Ave....
