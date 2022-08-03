Bangor All Stars headed to Little League World Series regional tournament

In a night that was filled with gaps in the action caused by long caution periods, two new faces appeared in the speedway's Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane. In the Gray's Earthworks Street Stocks, Scott Modery of Hermon, who won last year's Ikey Dorr Memorial 100, appeared in victory lane for the first time in the 2022 season, leading the caution free 25 lap feature from start to finish. Modery pulled pole sitter Steve Kimball of Hermon off the line and maintained the lead to the checkers while Kimball stayed in second for the entire distance. A three way battle for the third position developed in the closing laps, with James Doucette of Skowhegan posting his first top three of the season finishing ahead of Kris Watson of Kenduskeag and Cole Robinson of Clinton who rounded out the top five in that order.

HERMON, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO