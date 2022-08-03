Montanans Impacted by Flooding in Yellowstone County May Be Eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Read on www.kulr8.com
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
