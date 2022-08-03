EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk

Read on cw39.com
WBUR
Taunton plant is named by EPA as posing potential health risks, company pushes back
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical used widely in their operations. One of those facilities is Professional Contract Sterilization, Inc. in Taunton. The company uses ethylene...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Utilities Department asks residents to conserve water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Utilities Department is asking the community to conserve water on a voluntary basis. Several cities and counties across Texas have already started implanting conservation programs including Laredo. On Thursday, the City of Laredo sent out a schedule to follow that shows the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The four blocks in downtown Laredo which is considered a welcome mat to people entering the United States from Mexico has become unsightly over the past few decades. A project meant to revive the area was put on hold three years ago but during Monday night’s...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo addresses applications sent to the Texas Water Development Board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is addressing its efforts to improve the water and sewer infrastructure in our area. On Wednesday, August 3, the city issued a statement saying that the need in Texas for water and sewer improvements is much greater than what the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) can offer through its funding programs.
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
kgns.tv
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo. Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold CPR training class
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to learn how to save a life. This weekend Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III, the Laredo Health Department, fire officials and other experts will take part in a CPR Stop the Bleed Awareness event. Experts will go over the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police hold active shooter drill at United Day School
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Under TEA’s school safety requirements, all Texas schools must hold two safety training sessions from public to private schools. All throughout the summer several school districts have taken part in different safety training modules and simulations. On Friday morning, the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs...
kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to the third annual Bull Run. Runners and fitness gurus are invited to get down and dirty and put their skills to the test. It all takes place on Saturday at the Freddie Benavides Part in south Laredo.
kgns.tv
What vaccinations does your child need to be ready for school?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first bell of the school year begins next week but while they have their supplies in check, certain vaccines are required for students to head back to class. A mobile health clinic gave residents of all ages low-cost to free health screenings just in time...
kgns.tv
Women’s City Club to hold auditions for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization in Laredo is searching for local talent to belt their lungs out for a good cause. The Women’s City Club has been around since 1949 and it has been known to hold various fundraisers which they then give back to other organizations in need of funding.
kgns.tv
UISD discusses limited bag policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After-school activities will have hundreds of parents, students, and athletes visiting campuses and the fields. One Laredo school district wants to make sure that safety comes first to those who frequent the facilities. With the start of the new school year comes the start of extra-curricular...
kgns.tv
Sames gives back to Laredo students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 44 deserving students were on hand for a check presentation from Sames that will help put students through college. The Sames Scholars program helps mentors students all the way through high school to get into a good college. Elizabeth Sames says this is an investment...
KRGV
Photos show the extent of low lake levels at Falcon State Park
New images from the U.S. National Weather Service in Brownsville shows the lake level at Falcon State Park is so dry that water wasn’t trickling out of the gates at Falcon Dam. The reservoir is the main source of water for the Rio Grande Valley. Water levels at the...
Eight years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
kgns.tv
Last chance to make a splash at Laredo pools!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Swimmers who love spending time by the city pools will have one last chance to make a splash. As the students get ready to dive into a new school year, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be closing the majority of its pools for the season.
kgns.tv
Laredo shoppers take advantage of Tax-Free Weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the last weekend before the first day of school for many Laredo-area students and what better time to shop for back-to-school items than during Tax-Free Weekend. Tax-Free weekend comes just in time for the back to school. Local shopper Maria Ibarra says it’s better...
kgns.tv
Harmony welcomes parents during orientation day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents at Harmony School of Innovation were able to meet their child’s teacher before the start of the school year. On Friday morning, staff and teachers welcomed parents onto campus to talk about the upcoming school year. School supplies were dropped off and last-minute forms...
kgns.tv
TxDOT urges motorists to be on alert for kids
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With thousands of Laredo students heading back to school next week, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay focus on the roads during the back-to-school season. TxDot says the most common cause of crashes in school zones are failure to control speed, distracted...
kgns.tv
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported in the Mines Road area. The incident happened a little after noon at Logistics and Riverbank Drive. Laredo Police say a freezer truck was involved which required a heavy tow-truck to allow for removal. According to a witness,...
