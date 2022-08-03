Read on www.cannonfallsbeacon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visitJoe MertensMinnesota State
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
Lightning sparks multiple fires across Twin Cities metro
MINNETONKA, Minn. – Saturday morning storms brought heavy rain and lightning to many regions of the state.In St. Paul, fire officials say lightning is likely the cause of a natural gas fire in the street near Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street around 10:30 a.m. Large flames were seen in the street at fire crews allowed the blaze to burn until Xcel Energy crews arrived and shut off the gas. Nearby homes were evacuated, but officials said there was no damage.In Minnetonka, firefighters are continuing a busy week of calls."We started rolling in with calls for downed trees, power lines wires...
Why aren't manholes flush with the street?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment. But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Cruisers Country Cruise
The Cannon Cruiser’s 38th annual country cruise will be Friday, Aug. 5, starting at 7 p.m. from Artisan Plaza. The cruise route this year will by leaving Cannon Falls from the Artisan Plaza north to Highway 19 west toward Northfield to Highway 56 and north to Randolph. Turn off to County Road 88 along the north side of Lake Byllesby and cruising all the residential roads starting with Faith Court on to Gerlach Way to the Dakota County Park and return to town via Hannah's Bend Park onto Mill Street and right on Fourth Street South to the Artisan Plaza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Vasa News: Vacation Bible School has camping theme
Vacation Bible School will have a camping theme this year. So much of the daily lives of the Apostles was like camping. They went fishing, ate outside and told stories – perhaps around a campfire. The dates are Aug. 15-18; the times are 5:30 until 7 p.m., and the site is the Lutheran Center in Vasa. Registration is required, and the form is available to be downloaded easily from the church's website. Bible School is for all ages, for the younger ones to participate and for older students and adults to help as volunteers. Contact the church office for more information.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Let's get rid of 'Edmund Boulevard' and stop honoring a white supremacist
Edmund Boulevard is a scenic, tree-lined street that parallels the West River Parkway, separated from it by a spacious green median. Many of us cross Edmund each day as we make our way toward the parkway or to the river itself. While we no doubt appreciate the abundant natural beauty, and the fine homes that line the street, how many of us have actually pondered the origin of the boulevard’s name?
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Seven boys taken into custody following pursuit in east metro
WOODBURY, Minn. — A police pursuit Saturday ended with seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — being taken into custody after officials say they were connected to a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury. Woodbury Police say they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should Mall of America get metal detectors at the door? Security expert weighs in
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The second shooting within a year at the Mall of America has employees — and customers — wondering if the mall is considering getting more extensive security measures. Many have recommended metal detectors at the doors, however, former secret service agent Mike Olson says...
bulletin-news.com
Fundraising underway for funerals of parents, 3 kids killed in murder suicide
Their family has been heartbroken by the loss of the three children and their parents, and they are organizing a public vigil this coming Saturday. The five funerals are also earning money through fundraising. The Hmong 18 Council released a statement on Wednesday that read, “We are extremely pained by...
Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?
Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed
Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Community grieves, seeks answers
Grief fell heavy as family, friends and supporters gathered on the 900 block of 21st Ave. in the Seward neighborhood on July 16, 2022, two days after Minneapolis Police officers killed Andrew Tekle Sundberg while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police went to the apartment building after a...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Get to know candidates
Get to know both candidates before voting in the primary on Aug. 9. I was approached by a Jesse Johnson supporter before precinct caucuses asking for support – he was a veteran so that was good enough for me. However, he did not show up at the Cannon Falls precinct caucus, but another candidate did. Pam Altendorf spoke at the caucus, and I liked what she had to say.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities Animal Control Officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by a stray dog. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the Animal Control Officer was responding to reports of two stray dogs that were causing problems for some utility workers. When the animal control officer arrived at the scene, he was attacked by one of the dogs and suffered a leg injury.
KAAL-TV
New Minnesota laws taking effect this week
(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
steeledodgenews.com
Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents
Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
Teen missing from Lakeville found safe
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are thanking the public for their help after a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe on Thursday. Police first asked for help in finding the teen on Thursday morning, saying she had last been seen on July 29. Officials though she might have been in the Brooklyn Park area.
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Comments / 0