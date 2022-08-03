ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
theleadernews.com

Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside

A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
KHOU

Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
News Channel 25

Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police

HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
News Channel 25

Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child

HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway. Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
