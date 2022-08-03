Read on www.blackenterprise.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_com
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Chase suspect shot, officer hurt following 40-mile chase, police say
HOUSTON — A chase suspect was shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, according to the Hitchcock Police Department. The chase started as an attempted traffic stop just after 1 a.m. in Hitchcock, according to Hitchcock PD Chief Wilmon Smith. According to Smith, the suspect then...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
'How do you sleep at night?' Hit-and-run suspect still free after Journee McDaniel's death
Investigators established Pedro Vargas Garcia as the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old. Police said he tried to report his truck stolen after the crash.
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houston
A suspect was shot after leading police on a chase from Hitchcock, Texas in Galveston County to the 500 Block of N Shepherd in Houston. The chase started just after 1 a.m. and ended just before 2 a.m. on August 7, 2022. The suspect was shot after hitting an approaching officer with his vehicle.
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Driver dies after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says
An HPD officer tried to save the victim from the car that caught on fire after crashing into the freeway pillar, but the driver was found unresponsive.
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told investigators that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
News Channel 25
Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police
HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
Click2Houston.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
Houston nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
News Channel 25
Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child
HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway. Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Woman accused of pointing gun after road rage crash in NW Harris County
The victim gave deputies a description of the vehicle and suspect, and investigators were able to quickly locate her. Officials found the gun inside her car.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
HPD: Woman shot after gunman opens fire at apartment complex in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the shoulder after a gunman opened fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police. The shooting happened after midnight Saturday on Beechnut St. near the Wilcrest Dr. intersection. Lt. Willkens with the Houston Police Department said the woman was...
HPD releases surveillance video of gunman accused of fatally shooting man outside SW Houston motel
HPD is still searching for the murder suspect in a May shooting after he got into an argument with the victim and shot him.
