Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it's a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church. Polling data shows that abortion is a slightly more potent issue for white voters in the Democratic coalition than for Black voters. Most of the groups organizing in the Milwaukee area, a critical area for Democrats to win statewide races, are steering away from messaging solely on the issue.
Former Miss America Cara Mund plans to run for Congress
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018 is planning to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Cara Mund announced her candidacy Saturday and said she plans to start gathering the 1,000 signatures she needs to get on the ballot. If Mund succeeds, she will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen in November. Mund generated headlines by saying in 2018 that she had been bullied and silenced by leaders within the Miss America organization. Mund has said that her time as Miss America inspired her to be involved in public service.
Florida prosecutor vows to fight Gov. DeSantis suspension
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor is vowing to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Democrat Andrew Warren said in a Facebook video message and news release Sunday he plans a “vigorous defense” by his legal team but did not give specifics. Warren was suspended Thursday as Hillsborough County state attorney by DeSantis, a Republican who cited neglect of duty and other alleged violations by Warren because he signed statements with other prosecutors nationwide vowing not to pursue criminal cases against people who seek or provide abortions or gender transition treatments.
Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans went to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond. But some candidates running for governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP in Kentucky and elsewhere. Trump has already weighed in on Kentucky's 2023 race for governor. He endorsed Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking a second term.
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday's slayings. The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released. All were pronounced dead at the scene. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Marlow.
1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. Officials say a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which followed the tracks to a nesting site that is now marked off with stakes and tape. Scientists say the Mississippi Sound and Gulf of Mexico are important sea turtle habitats, but the 2010 oil spill and the 2019 opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway hurt the turtle population.
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. The weather service in Jackson said Sunday that a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected. Meanwhile, more federal aid has been promised to the region.
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a path for them. But roads choked with rocks and mud or damaged by floodwaters remained closed. The National Park Service says its conducting aerial searches in remote areas for stranded vehicles, but had found none. No injuries are reported from the torrential rains Friday. The park near the California-Nevada state line weathered 1.46 inches of rain. That’s about 75% of what the area typically gets in a year. About 500 visitors had been stuck inside the park. Officials say park employees also stranded by the closed roads were continuing to shelter in place, except for emergencies.
