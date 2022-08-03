LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is looking to help teachers in the county with the opening of their school supply store. Any teacher in need of supplies will be able to visit the “store”, stocking up on different classroom gear to help lighten the burden teachers normally have to pay to keep their rooms full. The store will be opening on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on a monthly basis every second Saturday during the school year. The store will end in May of 2023.

