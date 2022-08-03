ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos receivers have to make up for loss of leader Patrick

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cH2e7_0h3dDlnP00

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — After watching Tim Patrick ’s season come crashing down with a serious knee injury at training camp, Denver safety Kareem Jackson lamented, “We can’t replace a guy like that.”

The Broncos have no choice.

Patrick tore his right ACL and needs surgery. He won’t be back until 2023, so Denver will have to find a suitable stand-in to have any chance of keeping pace with the high-powered offenses in the AFC West.

“It gives somebody an opportunity to really grow and become a great player because that’s what we’re going to need,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “Now everybody has to pick it up and somebody has to show up.”

Patrick’s presence will be missed on and off the field as Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson put the finishing touches on their hybrid offense that combines concepts from the Packers, Seahawks and Broncos.

Patrick’s sure hands and dogged determination helped transform him from an undrafted afterthought who was cut twice as a rookie into a starter who emerged as Denver’s leading receiver each of the past two seasons.

Despite a turnstile at quarterback, Patrick caught 104 passes for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games since 2020, and he was entering the first season of a three-year, $34 million extension.

With a 6-foot-4, 212-pound frame, Patrick was especially effective in the red zone, catching eight of his TDs from inside the 20-yard line. And he didn’t have any drops in 2020 and just three last season.

Although Patrick’s torn ACL opens up a roster spot for an up-and-comer — barring a veteran free agent signing — the receivers who really need to step up are veterans Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler along with fifth-round draft pick Montrell Washington.

COURTLAND SUTTON

Sutton returned from a torn ACL last year to catch 58 passes for 776 yards and two touchdowns, but he had nine games with just one or two receptions. He also didn’t score over the final 11 games.

This summer Sutton looks more like the 2019 version that caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six scores, earning a Pro Bowl berth. He no longer has a limp and seems ready to return to a starring role in the offense.

JERRY JEUDY

Jeudy followed up a spectacular training camp last year with a dud of a season. A high right ankle sprain in the opener sidelined him until November and he finished with just 467 yards on 38 catches with zero TDs.

Touted as the cream of the best wide receiver class ever, Jeudy has just three TD grabs in two years. He scuffled through an offseason of injuries and was jailed overnight in May in a domestic dispute before being cleared.

KJ HAMLER

The speedster from Penn State was activated off the PUP list this week as he returns from hip and knee operations. After a solid rookie season (30 catches, 381 yards, three TDs) he tore his left ACL in September.

Hamler said he spiraled into a deep depression over the death of his grandmother three months after his surgeries. He opened up about his journey through recovery this week, citing therapy, his faith and football.

MONTRELL WASHINGTON

The speedy fifth-round pick out of Samford is the Broncos’ new kick returner. He could give Hamler a run for the title of fastest player on the team, and Hackett has had high praise for his work ethic and flashes of big-play ability from scrimmage.

Barring further injuries or a free agent signing, that would leave one and possibly two spots up for grabs among veterans Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, Trey Quinn and Travis Fulgham and undrafted rookies Brandon Johnson, Kaden Davis and Jalen Virgil.

“It’s going to be exciting to see who is going to step up,” Hackett said, “because somebody’s going to have to.”

___

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday

The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack. The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday. Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.
NFL
The Associated Press

Browns RB Kareem Hunt practices after demanding trade

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ training camp hasn’t lacked for drama because of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary case over sexual misconduct allegations. Now, there’s a new storyline involving running back Kareem Hunt — even if the head coach insists the 27-year-old’s fight for an extension is “normal.” The NFL’s rushing leader in 2017 demanded a trade after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, holding himself out of team drills Friday and Saturday in protest, but rejoining on Sunday. Hunt was not made available to speak with the media. “We are working, there is no distraction,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on the practice field. “I understand there are things that happen that certainly get attention, and that’s OK. ... This is normal. This is NFL football, as far as I know.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Larry Brown Sports

Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL

It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers reuniting Kyle Shanahan with former player

Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is better off forgotten, but it lives on in the form of the newest San Francisco 49er. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead. The seven-year NFL veteran had worked out for the team earlier in the day.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Ogunbowale and Dallas take on Mitchell and the Fever

Indiana Fever (5-28, 2-14 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-16, 7-9 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Indiana. Ogunbowale ranks third in the WNBA averaging 19.6 points per game and Mitchell ranks sixth in the league averaging 18.4 points per game. The Wings...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave

The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy