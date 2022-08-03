Arrest made in fatal shooting outside South Austin LA Fitness

Read on cbsaustin.com
Related
SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
CBS Austin
Armed suspect not found during APD SWAT call-out in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said an allegedly armed suspect was not found after the SWAT team was called out to a North Austin apartment complex late Saturday night. APD Watch Command said the 911 call came in at 8:47 p.m. reporting a man was allegedly shooting...
fox7austin.com
ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mt. Bonnell during search for fall victim
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
One dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Austin
The Austin Police Department was on the scene investigating the shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Police investigate possible road rage shooting in southeast Austin
APD said it appears an argument escalated to gunfire after a road rage incident. Witnesses said they saw people shooting and then leaving the area in a blue truck.
2 suspects arrested in May south Austin shooting, 3rd in Mexico
Police said the men were involved in the shooting death of Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos, 36, at 8:30 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Slaughter Lane.
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
CBS Austin
Crews discover body while looking for person who fell off cliff near Mount Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews discovered a body while trying to rescue someone who fell from a cliff near Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and STAR Flight responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. While they were searching for the person who fell, they found “an obviously deceased adult patient.”
Person airlifted after falling off cliff at Mt. Bonnell; Another body found while conducting rescue
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
CBS Austin
Del Valle man accused of tying up, torturing disabled family member in garage for 4 days
DEL VALLE, Texas — A Del Valle man was arrested for allegedly tying up and torturing another family member on the Autism spectrum in a garage for four days in June. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Cody Lee Porter is charged with a third-degree felony of bodily injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual.
fox7austin.com
70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road
FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
CBS Austin
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
CBS Austin
APD seeks help locating suspect from fatal shooting at NE Austin club
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a fatal shooting at a club in Northeast Austin back in May. It happened Saturday, May 21, at Club Lobos, located at 9601 North I-35, just north of the East Rundberg Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
Scene no longer active after Austin SWAT responds to business in north Austin
The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Comments / 0