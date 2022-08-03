Read on www.wvnews.com
Francis Lee Dunlap
POINT PLEASANT, W.VA. — Francis Lee Dunlap, 83, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away Friday, A…
Samuel H. Bauer
RUTLAND, Ohio — Samuel H. Bauer, 61, of Rutland, Ohio, passed away Thursday July 28, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday August 2, 2022 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, WV., with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Burial will be in Baden Presbyterian Cemetery. Sam was born...
Patsy 'Pat' Minnite
VIENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr., 82, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital ER, Belpre Campus. He was born December 27, 1939, in Meadowbrook, WV, a son of the late Patsy and Rosa Oppedisano Minnite.
The Silver Market Co. provides unique service
Mason county native Kelsi Boyd returned home following her education and sought to fill a void. She had earned a masters degree from Ohio University in sociology with a focus on appalachian studies. She has now brought organic bath and body products to Point Pleasant. When asked what inspired this prusuit Boyd answers "My goal was to offer alternative products to our local community because it was something I couldn't find when I returned home."
West Virginia State Police searching for vehicle in connection with shooting incident in Huntington
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting incident in Huntington Friday. Troopers from the Huntington Detachment responded Friday to the incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th street and exit 11, according to a press release from State Police.
