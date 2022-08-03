ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel H. Bauer

RUTLAND, Ohio — Samuel H. Bauer, 61, of Rutland, Ohio, passed away Thursday July 28, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday August 2, 2022 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, WV., with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Burial will be in Baden Presbyterian Cemetery. Sam was born...
Patsy 'Pat' Minnite

VIENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr., 82, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital ER, Belpre Campus. He was born December 27, 1939, in Meadowbrook, WV, a son of the late Patsy and Rosa Oppedisano Minnite.
The Silver Market Co. provides unique service

Mason county native Kelsi Boyd returned home following her education and sought to fill a void. She had earned a masters degree from Ohio University in sociology with a focus on appalachian studies. She has now brought organic bath and body products to Point Pleasant. When asked what inspired this prusuit Boyd answers "My goal was to offer alternative products to our local community because it was something I couldn't find when I returned home."
