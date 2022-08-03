Mason county native Kelsi Boyd returned home following her education and sought to fill a void. She had earned a masters degree from Ohio University in sociology with a focus on appalachian studies. She has now brought organic bath and body products to Point Pleasant. When asked what inspired this prusuit Boyd answers "My goal was to offer alternative products to our local community because it was something I couldn't find when I returned home."

