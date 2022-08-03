Blue Angels return to Seattle for Seafair after two year absence

Read on mynorthwest.com
nypressnews.com
‘In our blood’: Crowds welcome back Seafair in full force
Kyle Johnson laid out a blue tarp along Lake Washington’s edge with his 10-year-old son, Hayes, claiming their own little spot to watch the hydroplanes race across the big blue lake. This kind of prime real estate — where they can dangle their toes in the water or jump...
Mercer Island teacher gets to fly with the Blue Angels ahead of Seafair air show
SEATTLE — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels came roaring back into Seattle and are preparing for their performance at Seafair this weekend. The Blue Angels have been missed since their last appearance in 2019. This year, they're returning with a new tow - a whole fleet actually. The Blue...
Blue Angels set to take flight in Seattle
SEATTLE — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. The Blue Angels, which are a part of the U.S. Navy, will be practicing on Thursday before the Boeing Seafair Air Show officially kicks off on Friday at 11:15 a.m. KIRO...
historylink.org
Western Gear Corporation in Everett closes on December 31, 1986.
On December 31, 1986, the Western Gear Corporation closes after six decades in Washington and 15 years on the Everett waterfront. The following day, January 1, 1987, its property will be transferred to the U.S. Navy, which will build Naval Station Everett on the Western Gear site. The closure marks the end of an enterprise that was founded in 1888, and eliminates approximately 350 local jobs.
seattle.gov
The State of Our City
After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
q13fox.com
Seafair 2022: Blue Angels schedule, and more
SEATTLE - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Seafair will be back in full force this weekend with new shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. According to event organizers, the Boeing Seafair Air Show is a weekend for fans to see military jets and civilian stunt planes perform spectacular aerobatics. As many Seattle locals know, the sky is not the limit. Various hydroplanes, including H1 Unlimited Hydros with engines capable of reaching speeds up to 200 mph on the water, will be racing around Lake Washington from Friday, Aug 5 to Sunday, Aug 7.
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
The Suburban Times
Paving on SR 7 wraps up in Tacoma and Spanaway
TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 7 in Spanaway and Tacoma are now enjoying a smoother ride. This week, contractor Tucci and Son’s working for the Washington State Department of Transportation completed paving and striping on two large sections of the highway. In June, crews began repairing,...
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
Sue Bird at peace for what could be final game in Seattle
Now that a bit of time has passed, Sue Bird knows she made the right decision announcing publicly what she knew inside — that this would be her last season. But the emotions that are likely to come when she plays what could be her final game in Seattle? Bird has no idea what that’ll be like.
Chronicle
Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at Tacoma park
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
KING-5
Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
Seafair returns with Fleet Week
SEATTLE — Monday marked the start of Fleet Week in Seattle. Chopper 7 flew above the Navy ships that rolled into Elliott Bay, bringing the summer tradition back after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. As the USS Lake Champlain and the USS John Paul Jones headlined the Seafair parade of...
Meet Tucker, the Mariners’ new clubhouse dog
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror for the MLB, the Mariners had to think “outside the diamond” in acquiring another major roster addition for their late-summer postseason push. The team on Saturday revealed that it adopted a clubhouse dog named Tucker, a four-year-old mixed Labrador that...
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
capitolhillseattle.com
Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle
Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
KUOW
Avoiding Seafair and The Blue Angels? You have options this weekend
It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.
