Galvin Thomas leading Republican primary for Maricopa Board of Supervisors

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County Recorder who is projected to win the Democratic Party nomination for Secretary of State, is set to run against GOP's projected nominee, Mark Finchem, in November. Finchem, who is backed by Former President Donald Trump, has pushed claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was stolen. Those claims have been debunked on multiple occasions.
PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has overcome another hurdle in keeping her job as the county’s top prosecutor. She claimed victory in the GOP primary for the nomination on Wednesday night. “I am honored that voters have recognized my commitment to protecting our neighborhoods, leading with courage and integrity, and following the rule of law,” Mitchell said in a tweet. She also said her opponent, Gina Godbehere, called her to congratulate her. Godbehere tweeted her thanks to her supporters and her congratulations to Mitchell. “Although it wasn’t the result we wanted, I am proud of our race. I was humbled by all your help, support & prayers,” she said. “Wishing [Mitchell] all the best in Nov.” Mitchell has 192,873 votes compared to Godbehere’s 138,976 as of Wednesday night. There are more than 147,000 ballots still to be tallied.
PHOENIX — The votes are still being counted and the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona Governor is still too close to call Wednesday. Former news anchor Kari Lake and Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson are neck and neck the day after the primary election.
PHOENIX — Several races were called on election night, but Arizonans were still waiting with bated breath to hear the results of the GOP's primary race for governor on Wednesday night. Here's a look back at Wednesday, the second day of vote counting in Arizona's primary election. >> See...
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
PHOENIX — Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday the party may need to lose in order to move away from candidates who deny election results. “I fear that if we continue to nominate people who deny the truth, then what may have to happen is that we lose elections,” Gates told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show. “I don’t want Republicans to lose elections, but I also don’t want candidates who stated that they’re not going to accept the wishes and the will of the voters to be serving in office.
PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years. Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her. Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
