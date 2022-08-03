Read on capecoddaily.com
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
One woman transported to the hospital after car found with severe front-end damage on Route 140
A driver was injured after a crash this morning on Route 140. A call came into dispatch just after 7:30 a.m. for a car accident where the vehicle was in the median. Upon arrival, responders discovered a car crashed into the highway dividers on the northbound side at mile marker 12.6 in Lakeville with the driver injured and still in the vehicle.
Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. The post Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New details: Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Thursday at approximately 1:13 PM, they were dispatched to a reported car fire at 1170 Brown’s Neck Road in Wellfleet. The fire was called in via 911 by an occupant with the car in close proximity to a residential dwelling. While...
Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape. Yarmouth town officials thanked the town Fire Department, […] The post Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth
Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
Cape Cod News 08/07/2022
BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on te rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports te vessel’s motor died and strong winds blew te vessel against the rocks. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off…
Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday
The annual two-day Pan-Mass Challenge will happen this weekend. After stopping at the Mass Maritime Academy Saturday evening. Riders will embark on the Cape Cod leg early Sunday morning. Specific department advisories are posted here and will be updated: TRURO – The annual Pan-Mass Challenge will bring thousands of cyclists, volunteers, and supporters to Truro […] The post Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say
The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police. Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a...
Pan Mass riders cheered on ride through Wareham
Despite the heat and humidity, participants in the Pan Mass Challenge pedaled through Wareham and Onset Saturday to raise funds to fight cancer. Along the way, they got plenty of support from people cheering, playing upbeat music and holding signs in support. One Onset resident even offered free chiropractic treatment...
