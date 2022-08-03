LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

