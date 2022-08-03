Read on voiceofmuscatine.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape
LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
