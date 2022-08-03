ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
LINN COUNTY, MO
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn

Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
SEDALIA, MO
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape

LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
BROOKFIELD, MO

