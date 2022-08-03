MightyMeals buys new headquarters in Gainesville, plans expansion

Hilton Worldwide has committed to maintaining its global headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, and will receive at least $5 million in state incentives as part of that decision. Hilton relocated its global headquarters from Beverly Hills, California, to its current headquarters at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in 2009. The hotel giant said it will create a net 350 new headquarters jobs over the next five years. It has committed to significant physical and technology upgrades to its headquarters.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO