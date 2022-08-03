MightyMeals buys new headquarters in Gainesville, plans expansion

Read on www.insidenova.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
Inside Nova
Manassas Museum breaks ground on expansion
Work on an expanded and renovated Manassas Museum is getting underway after a groundbreaking in late July. Officials expect the work will take about a year to complete once the contractor begins on-site work in August, with a target date for reopening late next summer. Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri said that could depend on whether supply chain issues re-emerge or drastically improve.
Inside Nova
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
Inside Nova
Grant funding will help bring Great Falls Grange up to snuff
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board approved a Mastenbrook Grant request from the Great Falls Grange Foundation totaling $20,000 to help install a municipal-connected water line to service the Grange. In April, the Park Authority and the foundation entered into an agreement that permits the foundation to operate and maintain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
WTOP
Hilton commits to Fairfax Co. headquarters, getting millions in incentives
Hilton Worldwide has committed to maintaining its global headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, and will receive at least $5 million in state incentives as part of that decision. Hilton relocated its global headquarters from Beverly Hills, California, to its current headquarters at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in 2009. The hotel giant said it will create a net 350 new headquarters jobs over the next five years. It has committed to significant physical and technology upgrades to its headquarters.
modernfarmer.com
When Sharing Seeds Grows More Than Just Food
In early 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when doors of storefronts across the country were closed and minds of isolated individuals were opening to the possibilities of gardening in their new-found free time, Reana Kovalcik had an idea. The Washington, DC resident has a background in mutual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Amazon plans recruiting event for military in Manassas
Amazon will hold an in-person military recruitment event at Farm Brew Live in Manassas on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event, from 6 to 9 p.m., is part of Amazon’s commitment to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 and is for military veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.
themunchonline.com
1718 P St NW Apt 420
Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1550. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/04/2022.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
WJLA
Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project
Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Historical marker honoring McLean firefighters to be dedicated
A dedication ceremony to mark an historic marker honoring the McLean Volunteer Department will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Old Firehouse Center, 1440 Chain Bridge Road. The marker has been in place for some time, but the dedication was delayed due to pandemic conditions.
americanmilitarynews.com
Washington towing company to compensate service members after illegally selling vehicles
A Clark County Superior Court judge will order a Washougal towing company to compensate three active-duty service members for illegally selling their vehicles at auction, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday. Ferguson contends Chuck’s Towing committed an unfair business practice and violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by failing to...
Inside Nova
Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
Inside Nova
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
alextimes.com
Lawyer named Business Leader of the Year
The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has selected long-time Alexandria lawyer Cathy Puskar of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C. as its 2022 Business Leader of the Year. Puskar’s practice focuses on land use and zoning matters in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. Over the years, she has successfully represented a number of clients in obtaining the necessary entitlements for a variety of projects, including major residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, according to a news release.
WTOP
Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast
Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
Manassas man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions, misses jackpot
The only number on Meredith's card that didn't match the drawing was the final "Mega Ball" number, which would have netted him around $131 million. According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all six winning numbers are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning the $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306.
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
Comments / 1