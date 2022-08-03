ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Near drowning reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bourne, MA
Accidents
City
Bourne, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Bourne, MA
Crime & Safety
NECN

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
HANOVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
HYANNIS, NE
capecoddaily.com

Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. The post Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mass State Police#Capecod Com
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire

YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape. Yarmouth town officials thanked the town Fire Department, […] The post Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
capecod.com

Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham

CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
CHATHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one

Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

New details: Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Thursday at approximately 1:13 PM, they were dispatched to a reported car fire at 1170 Brown’s Neck Road in Wellfleet. The fire was called in via 911 by an occupant with the car in close proximity to a residential dwelling. While...
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WELLFLEET, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford woman accused of driving car at police

(WJAR) — In the middle of an attempt to arrest a Cranston man on outstanding warrants, Fall River police said the man's girlfriend drove her car at them on Thursday morning. Fall River police said two officers were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Adam Hout of Cranston, on drug charges and resisting arrest.
CRANSTON, RI
universalhub.com

Moving-truck driver chooses backup of shame over truck haircut

The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Video: Fire destroys several trailers at Yarmouth Transfer Station

YARMOUTH – At 5:04 AM Thursday, the Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call reporting trailers on fire at the towns transfer station. All three stations were dispatched and upon arrival found 4 tractor trailer size trailers fully involved in fire. The trailers were all filled with construction debris and awaiting transport off cape. The four 40’ long trailers are a total lost.
YARMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy