Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side

Read on capecoddaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Celebrate the Return of a Marshfield Tradition with Free Admission to "Family Fun Day"Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Saturday night Upton crash leaves 18-year-old dead, 4 others seriously injured
UPTON — An 18-year-old Uxbridge man died following a crash at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton Saturday night. Jacob Osanya was in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Acura ILX sedan which was headed north on Glenview Street just after 9 p.m., when the vehicle left the road and struck...
fallriverreporter.com
One woman transported to the hospital after car found with severe front-end damage on Route 140
A driver was injured after a crash this morning on Route 140. A call came into dispatch just after 7:30 a.m. for a car accident where the vehicle was in the median. Upon arrival, responders discovered a car crashed into the highway dividers on the northbound side at mile marker 12.6 in Lakeville with the driver injured and still in the vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
capecoddaily.com
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
capecoddaily.com
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
capecoddaily.com
Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. The post Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape. Yarmouth town officials thanked the town Fire Department, […] The post Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one
Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
capecod.com
New details: Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Thursday at approximately 1:13 PM, they were dispatched to a reported car fire at 1170 Brown’s Neck Road in Wellfleet. The fire was called in via 911 by an occupant with the car in close proximity to a residential dwelling. While...
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman accused of driving car at police
(WJAR) — In the middle of an attempt to arrest a Cranston man on outstanding warrants, Fall River police said the man's girlfriend drove her car at them on Thursday morning. Fall River police said two officers were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Adam Hout of Cranston, on drug charges and resisting arrest.
universalhub.com
Moving-truck driver chooses backup of shame over truck haircut
The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.
capecod.com
Video: Fire destroys several trailers at Yarmouth Transfer Station
YARMOUTH – At 5:04 AM Thursday, the Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call reporting trailers on fire at the towns transfer station. All three stations were dispatched and upon arrival found 4 tractor trailer size trailers fully involved in fire. The trailers were all filled with construction debris and awaiting transport off cape. The four 40’ long trailers are a total lost.
Comments / 0