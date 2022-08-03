‘I will do everything in my power’: AG Stein doubles down on protecting abortion rights

Read on www.witn.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Dems’ ideology of controlling Black community hasn’t changed: North Carolina lieutenant governor
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said Democrats’ “ideology of control” toward the Black community “has not changed” over the course of American history Saturday on “Unfiltered.”. LT. GOV. MARK ROBINSON: The Democratic Party has not changed their ideology toward Black people. It has...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake […]
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
ACLU: NC's rejection of LGBTQ-themed vanity license plates raises 'constitutional concerns'
A civil rights group says North Carolina’s refusal to allow vanity license plates with LGBTQ themes raises “constitutional concerns.”. In a statement, Kristi Graunke, legal director for ACLU of North Carolina, says the state’s rejection of vanity license plates with terms like GAY, LESBIAN, and GAYPRIDE “amounts to discrimination and suppression of speech, and raises serious constitutional concerns."
Winston-Salem DSA demands district attorney and DA candidate pledge to protect abortion rights
Featured photo: On Thursday morning, members of the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America held a press conference demanding that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Democratic candidate Denise Hartsfield pledge to not prosecute abortion patients or providers in the future. (screenshot) On Thursday morning, about a dozen people...
Go ahead, North Carolina Republicans. Put abortion on the ballot.
Wade, abortion in North Carolina has remained legal, but Republicans seem eager to restrict it. GOP lawmakers have already indicated they are likely to pass tougher abortion legislation next year if they win a veto-proof majority in November’s election.
YONAT SHIMRON: Durham's Eli Evans left the South, but it never left him
EDITOR'S NOTE: Yonat Shimron is national reporter and senior editor at Religion News Service. She was the religion reporter for The News & Observer in Raleigh and is a past president of the Religion Newswriters Association. As a young reporter, among my first introductions to religion in the South was...
N.C. school principals fear they could face pay cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the coming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary...
Slavery Comments Triggers Virginia's Historic Resources Board Appointee To Resign
(Mk17b/WikiCommons Images) After a massive uprising in Virginia several years ago, many confederate statues were defaced or completely torn down. As such, the topic of the confederate monuments still remains a controversial topic amongst Virginia citizens.
McMaster, state officials join 'important' case challenging SC abortion ban law
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In late July, the case to challenge South Carolina's partial ban on abortion access for women was deferred. Moments after that action by a 13th Circuit court trial judge, several state officials joined the case asking to be defendants. The judge moved to grant...
Walden: Should NC offer economic incentives to land corporate investment?
RALEIGH – North Carolina recently received some outstanding economic news. Our state was named “America’s Top State for Business” by a major national media organization, CNBC. This is, indeed, a high honor, and it wasn’t even the only similar such accolade the state landed that week,...
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
VinFast Secures Land at TIP Site for Chatham Manufacturing Facility
The anticipated September groundbreaking for VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Moncure appears on track after the new Vietnamese electric vehicle producer completed the acquisition of the land for its new production plant Tuesday. According to the land deed, VinFast purchased 1,765 acres on the Triangle Innovation Point Site, located on...
New North Carolina laws: Will your court record be expunged? Are you in a bar?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or […]
Nuclear energy is best for North Carolina
As global warming heats up, North Carolina needs to go nuclear. Recent state legislation requires Duke Energy to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 significantly, and nuclear energy will be the best alternative for clean, reliable, and affordable energy. In June, North Carolina’s governor, Roy Cooper, signed House Bill 951. This...
