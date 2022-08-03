ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Hilary Duff’s warning to new parents about newborn life is 100% spot ON

By Cassandra Stone
Motherly
Motherly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Sons Are Married: Meet Their Wives and Kids

Where has the time gone? Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s sons are married and have started families of their own since they first appeared on TLC nearly 15 years ago. Of their 19 total kids, Jim Bob and Michelle have 10 sons: Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin and Jackson. Of their gaggle of boys, only three have yet to get married — Jason, James and Jackson.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Koma
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Mike Comrie
Page Six

Victoria Beckham in cold war with new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz

It’s the Ice Girls. There’s a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, Page Six has learned. Peltz, 27, just married Brooklyn Beckham, 23 — Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham — back in April. But we hear trouble was brewing even before the nuptials. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — ...
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

To the fierce mamas raising fierce daughters

Raise your hand if you heard that one growing up. “Little girls are meant to be seen, not heard.”. Another toxic trope we were raised with. Mothers today were raised during the slow emergence of “girl power,” but still got mixed messages filled with outdated sexist ideas. And we want to raise our daughters to be fierce—and for our sons to celebrate strong women—but we still end up on the receiving end of critique and scorn when our daughters are too loud, too messy, too demanding, “too much.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On
Motherly

To the husbands who step up as equal parents, thank you

It’s no secret that most women carry an uneven load in their households. Motherly’s 2022 State of Motherhood research revealed that even when they are primary breadwinners, most mothers still provide the majority of childcare and household work. Other studies have shown that men get way more leisure...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Motherly

‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok controversy inspires moms everywhere to remove kids from social media

If you spend any amount of time scrolling through TikTok, then you may have heard about the controversy surrounding the toddler "influencer" account Wren Eleanor. While the account, which has garnered over 17 million TikTok followers, appears fairly harmless, it's inspired a movement from moms everywhere who now vow to keep their kids' photos and videos off of their social media accounts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motherly

9 baby sleep sacks that keep little ones safe and cozy

When it comes to keeping your baby safe and well-rested, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends infants sleep on their back on a firm, tightly fitting mattress. The mattress should be covered by a fitted sheet with no other bedding or soft objects with care taken to keep them from overheating. To keep them cozy and safe, baby sleep sacks are key.
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy