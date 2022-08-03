ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bee

EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland

The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Clackamas County fumbles elections process again

The elections process in Clackamas County has again come under fire after thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for a city mayoral election. Voters in Oregon City are supposed to be deciding on their next mayor. But when they opened their ballots, they found pamphlets for the wrong district.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets

If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Student not afraid to speak up for social justice

In 2020, Sebastian Gracie Fultz became captivated by the Black Lives Matter movement when they read an article on the murder of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality. They anticipated the attention the protests would get nationwide. “For so long, it was like no one was talking about...
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program

Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibew#Election Local#Local Union#Ibew Local#Ec#Stoner Electric#Gresham Uni
The Bee

PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'

The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
OREGON STATE
nwlaborpress.org

Paper giant improves its offer after nine-day strike

About 140 workers at a North Portland paper packaging factory struck on July 17—and stayed out until July 26. With the help of a federal mediator, Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) Local 78 reached a tentative contract agreement July 28 with Graphic Packaging International. Members will vote on it any day. They had been working without general raises since their previous contract ended Feb. 28, 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
camaspostrecord.com

‘Recipe for Disaster’: Camas residents fume over gas station proposal

A proposal to build a gas station-convenience store complex at a busy Camas intersection located across the street from the Prune Hill Sports Park and about 300 feet from Prune Hill Elementary School is being met with strong community opposition. Dozens of opponents — many of them parents of Prune...
CAMAS, WA
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
The Bee

Fire chars room in Brentwood-Darlington motel

A mini refrigerator caught fire in a Brentwood Darlington motel room, and severely damaged the unitA fire in the Dar-Ron Motel, at 7707 S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses on June 24th, brought in Portland Fire & Rescue crews at 12:12 p.m. that afternoon. Traffic was blocked along the thoroughfare, from S.E. Flavel to Malden Streets, as PF&R rigs from Lents Station 11 and Woodstock Station 25 pulled in to fight the fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished in the room gutted by fire; then a crew member headed back in to spray Class A Foam — a wetting agent — to snuff out any remaining embers. "This was a 'room and contents fire' in just one unit at the motel," confirmed PF&R Public Information Officer Lt. Laurent Picard. "Engine 11's crew had the fire knocked down five minutes after their arrival, and they found it had not spread past the involved unit," Picard told THE BEE. "There were no injuries'." Examining the incident report for THE BEE, Picard disclosed that the PF&R Fire Investigations Unit had determined that the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning mini-refrigerator. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy