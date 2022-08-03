Read on nwlaborpress.org
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland
The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
opb.org
Clackamas County fumbles elections process again
The elections process in Clackamas County has again come under fire after thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for a city mayoral election. Voters in Oregon City are supposed to be deciding on their next mayor. But when they opened their ballots, they found pamphlets for the wrong district.
Chronicle
Washington Attorney General Announces Settlement for Service Members Who Lost Towed Vehicles
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a court order on Wednesday requiring a Clark County towing company to pay military service members damages for illegally selling their vehicles at auction. The company, Chuck’s Towing, based in Washougal, will also be required to implement policies to ensure similar actions do...
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
Student not afraid to speak up for social justice
In 2020, Sebastian Gracie Fultz became captivated by the Black Lives Matter movement when they read an article on the murder of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality. They anticipated the attention the protests would get nationwide. “For so long, it was like no one was talking about...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
Clackamas County elections office resends voter pamphlets after error
New voter pamphlets are headed to 3,800 Oregon City households after Clackamas County’s elections office mailed ones without information about the Aug. 23 special election for mayor. The mistake is the latest in a series under Clerk Sherry Hall, whose office took nearly four weeks to tally results in...
WWEEK
If a Lawsuit Strikes Down Charter Review Measure, City Hall Is Mulling What to Do in the Aftermath
Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps tells WW there are internal discussions happening among City Council offices about whether to reassemble reforms to Portland government if a judge strikes down the measure set to appear on ballots in November. “Do we respond to it? Do we break it up into different...
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'
The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
nbc16.com
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
nwlaborpress.org
Paper giant improves its offer after nine-day strike
About 140 workers at a North Portland paper packaging factory struck on July 17—and stayed out until July 26. With the help of a federal mediator, Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) Local 78 reached a tentative contract agreement July 28 with Graphic Packaging International. Members will vote on it any day. They had been working without general raises since their previous contract ended Feb. 28, 2020.
kptv.com
Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment center is battling to stay open despite being bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash. Teen Challenge’s Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court is a thrift store that supports a drug treatment...
Oregon man faces new charges for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
A Happy Valley man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is facing new charges, according to court documents.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure
Edgar Garcia Garfias was on his way home from work on the Tualatin Valley Highway when he suddenly noticed a silver truck behind him with flashing red-and-blue lights. Garcia Garfias turned left to pull over when another unmarked car pulled right in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, he said.
camaspostrecord.com
‘Recipe for Disaster’: Camas residents fume over gas station proposal
A proposal to build a gas station-convenience store complex at a busy Camas intersection located across the street from the Prune Hill Sports Park and about 300 feet from Prune Hill Elementary School is being met with strong community opposition. Dozens of opponents — many of them parents of Prune...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Attacks on paramedics ‘out of hand’ in Multnomah County
Union representatives for American Medical Response workers are sounding the alarm about the escalating number of assaults against paramedics in Multnomah County.
Fire chars room in Brentwood-Darlington motel
A mini refrigerator caught fire in a Brentwood Darlington motel room, and severely damaged the unitA fire in the Dar-Ron Motel, at 7707 S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses on June 24th, brought in Portland Fire & Rescue crews at 12:12 p.m. that afternoon. Traffic was blocked along the thoroughfare, from S.E. Flavel to Malden Streets, as PF&R rigs from Lents Station 11 and Woodstock Station 25 pulled in to fight the fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished in the room gutted by fire; then a crew member headed back in to spray Class A Foam — a wetting agent — to snuff out any remaining embers. "This was a 'room and contents fire' in just one unit at the motel," confirmed PF&R Public Information Officer Lt. Laurent Picard. "Engine 11's crew had the fire knocked down five minutes after their arrival, and they found it had not spread past the involved unit," Picard told THE BEE. "There were no injuries'." Examining the incident report for THE BEE, Picard disclosed that the PF&R Fire Investigations Unit had determined that the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning mini-refrigerator. {loadposition sub-article-01}
