Texas Is Obsessed With This Sports Movie

Photo: Getty Images

Americans love watching sports and movies about sports. There's just something about cheering for the underdog team, or seeing individuals overcoming struggles to achieve great things. And the best part is that there is no shortage of sports movies to choose from!

SportsScriber.com determined which sports movie each state is obsessed with. The website states, "Using data from IMDb, we put together a list of the 200 most popular sports movies of all time . We then worked with the team at Mindnet Analytics and used Google Trends data to identify which sports movie each state was most interested in relative to other states."

According to the study, Texas is obsessed with Bring It On .

Other popular sports movies on the list were Rocky , Point Break , The Greatest Game Ever Played , Little Giants , The Blind Side , and Coach Carter .

Here is each state's favorite sports movie:

Alabama: Bull Durham

Alaska: Million Dollar Baby

Arizona: Rounders

Arkansas: Point Break

California: Rush

Colorado: Happy Gilmore

Connecticut: School Ties

Delaware: Bend It Like Beckham

District Of Columbia: Rocky

Florida: Miracle

Georgia: Higher Learning

Hawaii: Kickboxer

Idaho: Chariots Of Fire

Illinois: Higher Learning

Indiana: Hoosiers

Iowa: Field Of Dreams

Kansas: Bull Durham

Kentucky: He Got Game

Louisiana: He Got Game

Maine: The Greatest Game Ever Played

Maryland: Rush

Massachusetts: Fight Club

Michigan: School Ties

Minnesota: Happy Gilmore

Mississippi: Little Giants

Missouri: Higher Learning

Montana: The Blind Side

Nebraska: Caddyshack

Nevada: Rush

New Hampshire: The Natural

New Jersey: He Got Game

New Mexico: The Karate Kid

New York: Rocky

North Carolina: Bull Durham

North Dakota: Coach Carter

Ohio: Happy Gilmore

Oklahoma: Varsity Blues

Oregon: Point Break

Pennsylvania: Rocky Balboa

Rhode Island: The Fighter

South Carolina: School Ties

South Dakota: The Wrestler

Tennessee: Miracle

Texas: Bring It On

Utah: The Natural

Vermont: The Mighty Ducks

Virginia: Rocky

Washington: Invincible

West Virginia: We Are Marshall

Wisconsin: North Dallas Forty

Wyoming: The Longest Yard

Click here to check out the full study.