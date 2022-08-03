Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Latino Small Business Conference held in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A special community conference was held in northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A Norfolk Latino Small Business Conference took place at the lifelong learning center at Northeast Community College. Last year, the conference was held in Grand Island and Omaha with about 150 individuals attending. Two weeks ago,...
Local lemonade stand fundraiser held in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local lemonade stand fundraiser for a great cause was held in Norfolk on Saturday. The Briggs and Barrett Project set up shop at Tommy's Car Wash in Norfolk to raise awareness for the project which was created to help prevent and better educate parents of sudden infant death syndrome and sudden unexpected infant death.
Norfolk artist paints mural for new downtown business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local artist is putting the finishing touches on a mural in northeast Nebraska. Tess Petersen, a Norfolk native, painted a mural for the new River Point Inn. The mural spans across two walls on the patio of the inn and features a waterfall and large lettering...
Car, home damaged in Norfolk fire
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A car and a home both suffered damage due to a northeast Nebraska fire Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called to the 800 block of W. Phillip for a report of a vehicle on fire. According to Norfolk Fire Capt. Lannce...
NSP announces arrest of suspect in Laurel homicides; Suspect lived on same street
LAUREL, Neb. -- A suspect is in a Lincoln hospital awaiting booking in connection to four homicides in Laurel. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the suspect was apprehended Friday morning. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were two incidents involving fire that occurred...
More details uncovered regarding investigation leading up to arrest in Laurel homicides
LAUREL, Neb. -- Security footage at a local gas station helped authorities identify Jason Jones as a suspect in four Thursday homicides in Cedar County, according to court records. According to an affidavit in Cedar County Court, Nebraska State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath's Mini Mart in...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody from stand-off in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning. NPD said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 3rd Street at 7:28 a.m. on a call for reported shots fired. Officers said they arrived and determined that several firearm shots were aimed at...
Madison woman arrested after meth pipe reportedly found in Norfolk hotel
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Madison woman is in custody after authorities allegedly found a meth pipe in a Norfolk hotel. Norfolk Police was called to the Hampton Inn on S. 20th Street for a trespassing report shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Hotel staff indicated that 38-year-old Megan Mahlin of...
