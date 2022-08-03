LOCAL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Moville Futures loses American Legion regional opener

Read on siouxcityjournal.com
Current Cyclone and former Black Raider gives back to community
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Playing for Iowa State and the 3v3 Team USA squad this past summer, the future looks bright for Nyamer Diew. But, the former Sioux City East standout has not forgotten her past. Diew and Iowa State teammate Mary Kate King took the opportunity this weekend to give back to the next […]
SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers trade infielder Nick Franklin traded to Kane County Cougars
CHICAGO — The American Association announced on Friday that the Sioux City Explorers traded infielder Nick Franklin to the Kane County Cougars. In return, the X's received two players to be named later and cash. Franklin started the year with the Explorers, but was sidelined due to a lower-body...
From the Archives: Circus returns, Rock and Roll Hall forms, Olympics celebrated
EDITOR'S NOTE: The "From the Archives" column is back. It will run Sundays in The Journal. Thank you to all who said they missed it. Greatest Show on Earth: For the first time in years Sioux City took a great interest in the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus was skeptical that the crowds in the street for the parade would translate to a large attendance at the tents, but they were proven wrong as the crowds poured in.
Blake Harsma, Isabella Boyle win senior divisions at 2022 Junior City Golf Championship
SIOUX CITY — Blake Harsma and Isabella Boyle were among junior golfers who earned division champions on Saturday at Floyd Park Golf Course. Harsma shot an 18-hole score fo 64 to win the 15-17-year old boys division. Thomas Wych was second with a 68 while Jack White was third with a 68.
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
Schramm joins Floyd Valley Therapies
LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Therapies in Le Mars recently announced the addition of Hannah Schramm, OTD, OTR/L, to their staff. Schramm began her duties this summer. Her specialties include working with pediatric patients with specialized training including a certification in Ayers Sensory Integration (ASI) and is an Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Specialist (ASDCS), according to a press release from Floyd Valley Therapies.
Jung appointed Director of the Compass at Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University recently announced that Dr. Daniel Jung is the new Director of the Compass, effective July 25. Jung is an associate professor in the biology department and has built several connections with students, faculty, staff, and the community over his tenure, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.
Morningside professor participates in first-ever artist residency at LSU vet school
SIOUX CITY -- Shelby Prindaville spent two months of the summer painting on mosquito ovipositioning paper, sculpting AstroTurf with a heat gun, and taking reference photographs of a brown thrasher nestling, during the inaugural artist-in-residence program at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine. "Every single piece that I...
Hardware Hank & Flooring in Le Mars claims top 'Open 4 Business' grant from IEDA
LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars hardware store was chosen from among 24 competitors statewide for the top prize in the annual "Open 4 Business" pitch contest organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. Hardware Hank & Flooring, a hardware and flooring store, won...
CHARESE YANNEY: IDOT visit will showcase work completed in Siouxland
Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be coming to Sioux City for a couple of days. The purpose of the visit is to tour area highways, look at completed projects and work in progress and...
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Map: Sioux City road construction
Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Leadership Siouxland announces officers, directors
SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced newly appointed officers and newly elected directors. Anna Bertrand, executive director of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, is the new president. Vice president and president-elect is William Bass, manager of community impact & engagement at Ho-Chunk, Inc. Bea Houston, director of transitional education at...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
Meetings, Events
Loess Hills Chapter OES meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Honor Esther. Refreshments: Silver Azure Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, from 2 to 4 p.m. Special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506.
Man sentenced to 17 years prison for armed robbery of Denison convenience store
SIOUX CITY — A Denison, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a convenience store. Nhial Biliew, 24, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. According to the...
