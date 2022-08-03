ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

LOCAL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Moville Futures loses American Legion regional opener

By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives: Circus returns, Rock and Roll Hall forms, Olympics celebrated

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "From the Archives" column is back. It will run Sundays in The Journal. Thank you to all who said they missed it. Greatest Show on Earth: For the first time in years Sioux City took a great interest in the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus was skeptical that the crowds in the street for the parade would translate to a large attendance at the tents, but they were proven wrong as the crowds poured in.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Spencer, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Moville, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Schramm joins Floyd Valley Therapies

LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Therapies in Le Mars recently announced the addition of Hannah Schramm, OTD, OTR/L, to their staff. Schramm began her duties this summer. Her specialties include working with pediatric patients with specialized training including a certification in Ayers Sensory Integration (ASI) and is an Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Specialist (ASDCS), according to a press release from Floyd Valley Therapies.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Jung appointed Director of the Compass at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University recently announced that Dr. Daniel Jung is the new Director of the Compass, effective July 25. Jung is an associate professor in the biology department and has built several connections with students, faculty, staff, and the community over his tenure, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Morningside professor participates in first-ever artist residency at LSU vet school

SIOUX CITY -- Shelby Prindaville spent two months of the summer painting on mosquito ovipositioning paper, sculpting AstroTurf with a heat gun, and taking reference photographs of a brown thrasher nestling, during the inaugural artist-in-residence program at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine. "Every single piece that I...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Amaral
Person
Tim Dixon
Sioux City Journal

CHARESE YANNEY: IDOT visit will showcase work completed in Siouxland

Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be coming to Sioux City for a couple of days. The purpose of the visit is to tour area highways, look at completed projects and work in progress and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return

EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
EMERSON, NE
kiwaradio.com

Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash

Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
STORM LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#The Moville Futures#Rbi#The Sioux City Explorers
Sioux City Journal

Map: Sioux City road construction

Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Leadership Siouxland announces officers, directors

SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced newly appointed officers and newly elected directors. Anna Bertrand, executive director of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, is the new president. Vice president and president-elect is William Bass, manager of community impact & engagement at Ho-Chunk, Inc. Bea Houston, director of transitional education at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
SHELDON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages

Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Meetings, Events

Loess Hills Chapter OES meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Honor Esther. Refreshments: Silver Azure Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, from 2 to 4 p.m. Special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy