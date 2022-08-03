ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, SEUNG MIN KIM
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNyYx_0h3d4Zrd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFRAh_0h3d4Zrd00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

More specifically, one of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for specific Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.

The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key data and information on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The details were described by senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the executive order ahead of a formal announcement.

Biden described as a “health care crisis” the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade, and “every part of the federal government does its part at this critical moment where women’s health and lives are on line.”

The order came one day after Kansas voters protected the right to abortion in the conservative state, an outcome that Biden celebrated.

Biden signed the order from the White House residence, where he continues to isolate with a rebound case of COVID-19. He participated virtually in a meeting led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I wish I was with you in person, quite frankly,” Biden said. “But I’m getting there.”

The new order nonetheless falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups have demanded of the Biden administration. One chief ask has been for Biden to declare a public health emergency on abortion, which White House officials have said would do little to free up federal resources or activate new legal authorities.

Wednesday’s order is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since the constitutional right to an abortion was eliminated in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.

Separately, on Tuesday, the Justice Department sued Idaho over its statute that criminalizes abortions, with Attorney General Merrick Garland arguing that it violates federal law.

Near the end of Biden’s remarks, he once again called on Congress to codify Roe vs. Wade into law.

“If Congress fails to act, the people of this country need to elect senators and representatives who will restore Roe and protect the right to privacy, freedom and equality.”

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
MyArkLaMiss

Man on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 Murder

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison.  Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on August 04, 2022, David Anthony Pike appeared before Circuit Judge, Honorable Steve Perryman and plead guilty to Murder. […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
MyArkLaMiss

One Concordia Parish escapee apprehended by deputies; still searching for two other escapees

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the inmate escapees, Thor Teal, has been apprehended. Ryan McKinney and Carlos Ramos are still on the run. If you have any information regarding the inmates, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231. […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Medicaid#The Supreme Court#The White House
MyArkLaMiss

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes to trial,” Joel Pearce said as he drove back to Shreveport […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy