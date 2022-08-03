Listen: MoMo Sanogo, Trevion Cooley Talk Start of Louisville's Fall Camp

The Louisville football program began preseason practice on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is officially back in action.

The Cardinals recently kicked off the start of fall camp, conducting their first practice session of the preseason on Wednesday.

"It started out great," middle linebacker MoMo Sanogo said. "It started out with a lot of energy. It started out with relentless effort on the defensive side, great communication and execution on the offensive side. It was just a great day all around. Good day to build from."

Louisville is heading into a crucial year four under head coach Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals are coming off of a 2021 season where multiple games got away from them in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 6-7 campaign. But Louisville retains multiple key playmakers, addressed several needs through the transfer portal, and has to pieces to potentially make some noise in the ACC.

"Our mindset," running back Trevion Cooley said when asked about the difference between last year's fall camp and this year's. "I think we got smarter as a group. This year, we did a lot of breaking things down. Everyone understanding everyone's assignment, just not their own. Like the offensive line, they did a great job of just understanding everything that's going on, not just their job."

Following the Cardinals' first practice of fall camp, Cooley and Sanogo took time to meet with the media. They discussed Sanogo's transition from Ole Miss to Louisville, what the overall strength of the defense could be, the depth of the running back room, and more.

Below is the audio from their press conference:

Louisville MLB MoMo Sanogo, RB Trevion Cooley on Fall Camp (8/3/22) (; 16:49)

(Photo of Malik Cunningham, Trevion Cooley: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

