French Lick, IN

This Week the Epson Tour Will Make History at French Lick Resort

By Ally Lutter
 4 days ago

The LPGA's qualifying tour will offer a record-setting purse that is a testament to the tour's growth.

This week 144 players will tee it up in French Lick, Indiana, at the Epson Tour’s French Lick Charity Classic. The event is the first stop of a two-week swing in the Hoosier state for the “Road to the LPGA.” Play for the inaugural event begins Thursday, Aug. 4, and concludes Sunday, Aug. 7, at French Lick Resort.

This is not the first time French Lick has hosted a professional event, as they have been a home to the PGA Tour, Legends of the LPGA Tour, and Epson Tour.

“We have a long history of supporting women's golf,” said tournament director, Dave Harner. “We believe that women represent a very under-utilized portion of future golfers. We look forward to a great event and supporting the LPGA and their future stars.”

Gina Kim during Wednesday practice at the 2022 French Lick Charity Classic.

Epson Tour / Ben Harpring

This is the first time the Epson Tour will compete on the Pete Dye Course, something that has a lot of the women excited. Gina Kim , who sits in the top 5 on the Epson Tour and has also played various LPGA events in just her rookie season, is especially looking forward to it.

“I’ve always loved Pete Dye style courses; I’ve always had good memories on them,” said Kim. “Hopefully it’ll fit my eye, and hopefully I can play another week of solid golf.”

Individuals will compete in a 72-hole, stroke-play format, with a cut being made to the top-60 plus ties after 36 holes, for $335,000 and a winner’s share of $50,250. This week’s purse marks the biggest in Epson Tour history, about $135,000 more than the average tournament.

Daniela Iacobelli during the 2022 Battle Creek Casino Hotel Championship.

Epson Tour / Ben Harpring

“The winner’s check this week would be the money leader when I first started,” said Epson Tour veteran, Daniela Iacobelli. “It’s tremendous to see how much it’s grown over the past 13 seasons and shows us that it’s going to continue to do so. I hope a lot of other tournaments see what French Lick is doing to support women’s golf and they follow suit.”

Casey Danielson, last year’s Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort champion, returns to the field to try for back-to-back wins in French Lick.

“French Lick has been an exciting town for my family,” said Danielson. “Both my siblings have competed there was well. To return to the place where I won last year means a lot to me.”

In addition to Danielson, all players ranked in the top-10 will compete for this week’s title, as well as 11 of the 13 2022 event-winners. The Epson Tour’s most recent champion, Xiaowen Yin, will also tee it up following her win at last week’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

Xiaowen Yin at the 2022 Battle Creek Casino Hotel Championship.

Epson Tour / Ben Harpring

“I want to keep the feeling of this week,” Yin said after her first professional win. “I’m going to play my shots, focus on my game and hope I can do better next week.”

Part of the event will be live streamed on lpga.com, as well as GolfTV International and for the first time, NBC Golf Channel digital. Saturday and Sunday’s third and final round will be on the air from 12-3 p.m. ET.

Lucy Li during Tuesday practice at the 2022 French Lick Charity Classic.

Epson Tour / Ben Harpring

“I was saying to my friend a few days ago that it would be great to see some coverage on this tour,” said Epson Tour’s top ranked player in the Ascensus Race for the Card , Lucy Li. “Getting to see it [at French Lick] will be really exciting and good for the tour.”

