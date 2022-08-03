Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports.

The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).

Videos show smoke coming from the attic of the two-story building and crews trying to address the source.

Firefighters from several neighboring departments were responding to the fire as well.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.