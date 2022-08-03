ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports.

The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).

Videos show smoke coming from the attic of the two-story building and crews trying to address the source.

Firefighters from several neighboring departments were responding to the fire as well.

Engine 2 and C3 operating at Malden’s 3rd Alarm fire located at 92 Judson Street.

Posted by Somerville Firefighters Local 76 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Everett E2 and L2 to Malden 2nd Alarm fire at 92 Judson street

Posted by Everett Firefighters Union Local 143 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

