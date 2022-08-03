ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee Helps Residents Gain Pardons

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Veronda Jackson, 39, was on a plane back from picking up her daughter from college when she opened an email that immediately brought her to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'

RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed

These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
wearegreenbay.com

Second Fond du Lac man convicted for illegally voting in November 2020 election

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Wednesday of Felony Election Fraud after illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Sixty-four-year-old Donald Holz was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $500 fine for voting in the November 2020 election while on felony supervision stemming from a drunk driving conviction.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
MATC Times

4133 Pine Ave 4140-4150 S. Whitnall Ave.

Well kept unit in nice location. Heat included! - 2 bedroom available in a well kept building near Bayview downtown area. Unit includes a refrigerator, range/oven, and A/C unit. Utilities included are heat, water/sewer, and trash. For questions or to schedule a time to see it, please call our office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Domestic violence considered an epidemic in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over the weekend, a 51-year-old woman from Milwaukee was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend. The Milwaukee Police Department said domestic violence homicides are only increasing. On July 31, Desiree Harris was shot dead during a domestic related circumstance. It happened at her home on...
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord

“Right now, I’m still frustrated, I’m scared ‘cause I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Patricia Williams tells Wisconsin Examiner as she sits on the front porch of the place she called home for nearly a decade. “I don’t know where I’m going to go.” Like many others across Milwaukee County, the 62-year-old mother […] The post Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

