Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
The owner and CEO of Crestar Labs, LLC was charged Friday with aiding and abetting a Medicare billing scheme centered around genetic testing in cancer patients.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by...
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Larry Wallace died, according to TBI. He was also the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992. “With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace,” TBI said in a Facebook...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning, The Associated Press called the race for Jason Martin in the democratic primary for Governor race and named him the Democratic nominee to run against Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the Fall. The democratic primary race was competitive and close, ending within about...
Religious exemptions now only require a parent's or guardian's signature, as opposed to a health care provider's.
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Polls closed Thursday night in a Tennessee primary election that will settle a nine-way Republican fight in a reconfigured Nashville congressional district that the GOP hopes to flip. Democrats will choose a nominee for governor in what could be a history-making bid to topple the GOP incumbent.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wolf River Conservancy has been awarded a $1M grant to help further its wetland conservation work. Ryan Hall, Director of Land Conservation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what this grant means for the community and the organization.
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET.
