ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

By Daniel Smithson
actionnews5.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Former TBI Director, Colonel of THP Larry Wallace dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Larry Wallace died, according to TBI. He was also the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992. “With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace,” TBI said in a Facebook...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id Act#Ids#Tennesseans#Social Security Number
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
TENNESSEE STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee polls close for GOP House fight, Dem gov primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Polls closed Thursday night in a Tennessee primary election that will settle a nine-way Republican fight in a reconfigured Nashville congressional district that the GOP hopes to flip. Democrats will choose a nominee for governor in what could be a history-making bid to topple the GOP incumbent.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Wolf River Conservancy awarded $1M for wetland conservation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wolf River Conservancy has been awarded a $1M grant to help further its wetland conservation work. Ryan Hall, Director of Land Conservation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what this grant means for the community and the organization.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy