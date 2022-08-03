ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Stocked with brand name buyouts, huge bargain outlet chain opens in Johnson County

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Chris and Jodi Hudson of Overland Park had never been to an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet before.

So when the chain opened its first area store in Overland Park on Wednesday, they were first in line to check it out. An hour later, when the store opened, more than 70 people were in line behind them.

“We’re just looking. They have good prices on sheets, pillows. And you always need those,” Jodi said.

The new 45,626-square-foot store is at 11610 W. 95th St., just north of Oak Park Mall.

Customers waited in line to be let in the store Wednesday at the grand opening of the new Ollie’s in Overland Park. Chris Ochsner/cochsner@kcstar.com

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company, which was founded in 1982, is one of the country’s largest retailers of brand name buyouts, closeouts and excess inventory. It says it offers discounts of up to 70%, and customers like it because they never know what they might find.

On Wednesday, shelves were stacked with such items as Black+Decker paint, paint brushes, curtains, leggings, cookware, bedding, canned vegetables, Progresso red kidney beans, coffee, Patene shampoo, Rubbermaid containers, storage shelves, mattresses, portable air conditioners, ceiling fans, cat trees and other pet supplies, Bissell sweepers, automotive supplies and much more.

One employee told a customer she often makes a purchase after her shift.

The store posts its price and a comparable price. So its Sun Joe electric blower/vacuums are $39.99 but “theirs” are $69.99. Big Gus bed pillows at Ollie’s are $4.99, while “theirs” are from $6.99 and up.

It also has a large selection of books for the family.

The Hudsons picked up a couple of the Big Gus pillows, sheets, and a mesh door for $4.88 that Chris saw at another store for more than $20.

The Ollie’s mascot was giving out high-fives as he greeted customers. Chris Ochsner/cochsner@kcstar.com

The Overland Park store is number 450 in the chain, and it plans to open 50 to 55 locations annually with a goal of 1,050 stores.

Another area Ollie’s location is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 in Twin Creeks, 8640 N. Madison Ave., in the Northland across from Metro North Crossing.

Comments / 2

Calvin Neal
3d ago

I moved here from the south. We had Ollie's. So happy to see it coming 😁. Now if we can get Rose's/ Maxway/ Bargain Town up this way. It'll be great 👍

Reply
2
 

