Toledo woman charged in death of her impaired daughter

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.
13abc.com
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night on life support, family says
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. According to the family of the victim, the man is on life support in the ICU. The family said the driver hit the man while he was on a night walk with his daughter and a couple of other friends.
13abc.com
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police released the identity of the man shot and killed at an East Toledo apartment complex early Friday morning. Toledo Police said Daevon Higgs, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Ravine Park Village, located at the corner of Seaman and Poplar, around 2:15 a.m.
thevillagereporter.com
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
nbc24.com
Murder suspect found dead in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating the East Toledo homicide of a murder suspect. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to reported shots fired in Ravine Park Village. On scene they found 22-year-old Daevon Higgs suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
huroninsider.com
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
One woman killed in two-car crash on Airport Hwy. in Swanton Twp.
SWANTON, Ohio — One woman was killed Friday night in a two-car crash on Airport Highway in Swanton Township nearby the intersection with Turtle Creek Circle. Patience Chaney, 40, of Lorain, Ohio, was pronounced dead on the scene following a head-on collision. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
huroninsider.com
Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky
SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
Toledo man indicted for crash that killed passenger, trapped a woman in duplex
A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for a crash that killed his passenger and damaged a Toledo duplex in October. Lee Moore, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to comply. Toledo police say they were attempting to stop Moore’s vehicle on...
13abc.com
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
wfft.com
Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
hollandsfj.us
Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash
A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
13abc.com
Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
