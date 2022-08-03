ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo woman charged in death of her impaired daughter

By NBC 24 Staff
nbc24.com
 4 days ago
13abc.com

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night on life support, family says

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. According to the family of the victim, the man is on life support in the ICU. The family said the driver hit the man while he was on a night walk with his daughter and a couple of other friends.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Murder suspect found dead in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating the East Toledo homicide of a murder suspect. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to reported shots fired in Ravine Park Village. On scene they found 22-year-old Daevon Higgs suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Family arrested following fight at baseball park

SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
huroninsider.com

Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky

SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hollandsfj.us

Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash

A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
TOLEDO, OH

