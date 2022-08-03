Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies Face Challenges with Staffing & Retention Issues

Read on www.adastraradio.com
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Police looking for this Topeka man
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer
The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members. The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively...
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Here are the places in Douglas County where voters said ‘no’ the loudest
No, neigh, non, nein, ni, nahin, nee, la, and not no way, not no how. A strong majority of voters at all 44 of Douglas County’s polling places said “no” Tuesday to a constitutional amendment that would have opened the door for politicians to ban abortion in the state.
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
WIBW
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
Kansas City investigates reports of illegal short-term rentals
Kansas City's auditor plans to investigate its short-term rental program to determine if hosts are registering and following requirements.
adastraradio.com
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
