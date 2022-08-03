ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies Face Challenges with Staffing & Retention Issues

By Grant Barrett
adastraradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.adastraradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Police looking for this Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center

When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer

The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members. The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively...
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Kansas Reflector

High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Crime#Law Enforcement Agencies#Sedgwick County
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
adastraradio.com

USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
KANSAS STATE
UPI News

2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year

Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
JC Post

Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House

Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy