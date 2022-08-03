ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Speech Is Free, But You Have to Pay for Your Lies’: Sandy Hook Family’s Lawyer Urges Jury to Give Alex Jones’s ‘Hoax’ Claims a Heavy Cost

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on lawandcrime.com

Comments / 54

Pat W
4d ago

Hey sleazeball! I think you need to find those of your followers who became vigilantes for you, and let them share in your judgement. They should go broke, too

Reply(3)
27
James England
4d ago

His lies, his behavior, his disregard for his fellow citizens and their families should end his freedom. He should be locked away and the key thrown away.

Reply
14
DominO Effect
4d ago

Make him pay the max. And then send him to jail for lying under oath! Yes, the real world has consequences.

Reply
20
Related
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Goes Off on His ‘Damn Lawyers’ for Screwing Him Over

The day after Alex Jones learned on the stand that his own defense lawyers had sent a trove of text messages ostensibly proving that he had perjured himself to the opposing counsel in his defamation trial, the conspiracy theorist used his InfoWars platform to express his apparent shock and disappointment.After playing the clip from Wednesday of his public embarrassment, Jones said his lawyer “should have gotten up at that point” in trial and demanded to see specific evidence of his perjury. “I’m not attacking, it’s just a fact,” he insisted.Alex Jones lashed out at his "damn" lawyers after his cell...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oxygen

Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus

The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Alex Jones’ attorney apologises for calling Sandy Hook lawyer a ‘liar’ and giving him the middle finger

A defence attorney representing far-right conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones in his legal battle with families of Sandy Hook massacre victims issued an apology for his misconduct in a heated courtroom altercation where he was seen showing a middle finger to a plaintiff lawyer.“I apologise for yesterday’s outburst. It was not appropriate,” attorney F Andino Reynal said in a Texas court on Thursday before the jury took their seats in the room.A video of the altercation shared on social media showed Mr Reynal walking up to plaintiff lawyer Mark Banston and engaged visibly in a heated conversation with at least four...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax
RadarOnline

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Psychologist Who Testified For Amber Heard Received So Many Death Threats That Homeland Security Was Forced To Intervene

While some of the attorneys involved in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial became overnight social media sensations, others were privately being faced with threats.This past weekend, 6,000 pages of disclosed documents from the trial were made public, and one standout revelation noted that the Department of Homeland Security had to get involved after psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who testified on the actress' behalf, started receiving death threats.During the trial, Hughes claimed the mom-of-one suffered from PTSD due to the alleged violence brought onto her by Depp. She made the diagnosis after spending over 29 hours with Heard.AMBER HEARD...
CELEBRITIES
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy