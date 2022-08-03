Duke Energy files for 7.2% increase on top of rate hike that began in July

Read on www.wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
President Biden and First Lady to survey eastern Kentucky flood damage on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey damage from last week's historic flooding. A release from the White House said the Bidens will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear for the trip. They will visit families affected by the flooding and see recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) State Disaster Recovery Center.
Louisville food truck will return to eastern Kentucky to continue helping feed flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his food truck will be back in eastern Kentucky on Monday to feed flood victims. The Louisville business was just in Neon, Kentucky, in Letcher County to help victims. Ramiro's dished out 400 meals in that town alone. Morning Breeze...
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the. following county, Clinton. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in...
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
KY WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky. and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east. central Kentucky, Estill....
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
