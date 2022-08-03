Duke Energy files for 7.2% increase on top of rate hike that began in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey damage from last week's historic flooding. A release from the White House said the Bidens will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear for the trip. They will visit families affected by the flooding and see recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) State Disaster Recovery Center.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO