Indiana State

Duke Energy files for 7.2% increase on top of rate hike that began in July

wdrb.com
 4 days ago
4 days ago

wdrb.com

President Biden and First Lady to survey eastern Kentucky flood damage on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey damage from last week's historic flooding. A release from the White House said the Bidens will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear for the trip. They will visit families affected by the flooding and see recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) State Disaster Recovery Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the. following county, Clinton. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY
wdrb.com

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
wdrb.com

KY WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky. and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east. central Kentucky, Estill....
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
SANDY HOOK, KY

