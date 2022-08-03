ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Linda Kay Given

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Kay Given, 75, of Clarksburg passed away at her residenc…
CLARKSBURG, WV
Mark Henry Huffman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mark Henry Huffman, 65, of Shinns Run Road, Bridgeport, passed…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Marriage licenses (copy)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Bradley Austin Holt, 24, Shinnston, and Lucie Elisabeth Stewart, 18, Shinnston.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Sandra Marie Owens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
FAIRMONT, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Clarksburg, WV
Lurch Fest

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of individuals turned out in Philippi Saturday for the se…
PHILIPPI, WV
Second Annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival scheduled

WALKERSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The second annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival will be held at historic Annamede in Walkersville on Aug. 19-20. All proceeds will benefit Audrey Westfall’s leukemia treatment. One organizer, Chuck Goldsborough, said they had originally chosen the WV State Wildlife Center as proceeds recipient....
WALKERSVILLE, WV
2nd annual Lurch Fest held in Philippi, West Virginia

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of people turned out in Philippi Saturday for the second annual Lurch Fest. The one-day festival began last year as a way to celebrate Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who brought to life the character Lurch in the TV sitcom “The Addams Family.”
PHILIPPI, WV
Person
John Edward
RCB's George prepares to lead reshaped offense

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If Robert C. Byrd football is going to rebound from a difficult end to last season and take the next step toward a state championship, senior starting quarterback Nick George is likely to be a big part of it. The Flying Eagles offense in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Almost Heaven: Home of many iconic, scenic views

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is blessed with abundant natural beauty statewide, offering countless scenic views. Among its 35 state parks, nine state forests, six sites in the National Park system and more, West Virginia has no shortage of picturesque landscapes.
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Edward Anderson#Wv News
Walk-off home run ends Bridgeport's season

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Little League 10-12 All-Stars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, but a familiar face struck again. Durham (N.C.)’s Owen Joines hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Durham to a 6-5 victory over Bridgeport in the Southeast Region Tournament on Friday in Warner Robins, Georgia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Lara Gutierrez to Purpose Properties, parcels in Grant District, $10,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
“Celebrate America?” — the rest of the story

A few weeks ago, I dedicated this space to the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s (WSO) July performance at Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheatre. In my column (“Celebrate America?” July 10), I shared the audience’s disappointment in this year’s WSO program. In short, the majority of those in...
WHEELING, WV

