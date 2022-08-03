ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Abs As She Struts Through NYC In Casual Couture — Get The Look

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284QlJ_0h3d0dIp00
MEGA

Julianne Hough ate her breakfast on the go as she strutted through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, August 2.

The dancing diva was on her way to a matinee performance of the Broadway show POTUS, which is the Dancing With the Stars alum's first acting role in the Broadway musical industry.

Hough was seen wearing a neutral-toned summer style as she walked through Manhattan sipping an iced coffee and eating an apple.

Upon arrival, the admirable actress gave her followers a sneak peak preview of her on-stage skills, as she posted a video to her Instagram Story of her dancing behind the scenes in her fashionable 'fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMkzK_0h3d0dIp00
MEGA

The 34-year-old's luxe-look included an ab-exposing Brandon Maxwell The Dawn Top , retailing for $1,395, a pair of Khaite Danielle high-rise straight jeans , retailing for $375, a Khaite Remi Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag , retailing for $1,400, and a Totême black leather belt , retailing for $410.

Hough threw in some dainty gold safety pin-styled earrings and large framed black sunglasses with a pair of off-white summer sandals to complete her chic couture.

Love Julianne Hough's casual summer style aesthetic? OK! helps you shop the stunning celebrity's luxe-look for less directly through our site below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkAPA_0h3d0dIp00
Forever 21
SHOP NOW

Forever 21's Cropped Poplin Shirt retails for $22.99 at forever21.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sceww_0h3d0dIp00
Express
SHOP NOW

Express' Super High Waisted Modern Straight Jeans retail for $88 at express.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuTnh_0h3d0dIp00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Yooumoga's Leather Top Handle Hobo Bag retails for $25 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyQmg_0h3d0dIp00
Nordstrom Rack
SHOP NOW

Anne Klein's Elisha Wedge Pumps are on sale retailing for $44.97 (regularly $65) at nordstromrack.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snpIZ_0h3d0dIp00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

WHIPPY's Leather Belt With Gold Buckle retails for $15.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ymS7_0h3d0dIp00
Marshalls
SHOP NOW

Nine West's Rectangular Sunglasses retail for $9.99 at marshalls.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uENv_0h3d0dIp00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

KGBNCIE's Safety Pin Gold Earrings retail for $11.98 at amazon.com .

