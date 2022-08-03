Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Abs As She Struts Through NYC In Casual Couture — Get The Look

MEGA

Julianne Hough ate her breakfast on the go as she strutted through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, August 2.

The dancing diva was on her way to a matinee performance of the Broadway show POTUS, which is the Dancing With the Stars alum's first acting role in the Broadway musical industry.

Hough was seen wearing a neutral-toned summer style as she walked through Manhattan sipping an iced coffee and eating an apple.

Upon arrival, the admirable actress gave her followers a sneak peak preview of her on-stage skills, as she posted a video to her Instagram Story of her dancing behind the scenes in her fashionable 'fit.

The 34-year-old's luxe-look included an ab-exposing Brandon Maxwell The Dawn Top , retailing for $1,395, a pair of Khaite Danielle high-rise straight jeans , retailing for $375, a Khaite Remi Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag , retailing for $1,400, and a Totême black leather belt , retailing for $410.

Hough threw in some dainty gold safety pin-styled earrings and large framed black sunglasses with a pair of off-white summer sandals to complete her chic couture.

Love Julianne Hough's casual summer style aesthetic? OK! helps you shop the stunning celebrity's luxe-look for less directly through our site below!

Forever 21

Forever 21's Cropped Poplin Shirt retails for $22.99 at forever21.com .

Express

Express' Super High Waisted Modern Straight Jeans retail for $88 at express.com .

Amazon

Yooumoga's Leather Top Handle Hobo Bag retails for $25 at amazon.com .

Nordstrom Rack

Anne Klein's Elisha Wedge Pumps are on sale retailing for $44.97 (regularly $65) at nordstromrack.com .

Amazon

WHIPPY's Leather Belt With Gold Buckle retails for $15.99 at amazon.com .

Marshalls

Nine West's Rectangular Sunglasses retail for $9.99 at marshalls.com .

Amazon

KGBNCIE's Safety Pin Gold Earrings retail for $11.98 at amazon.com .