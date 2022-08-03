ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychologist Who Testified For Amber Heard Received So Many Death Threats That Homeland Security Was Forced To Intervene

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
While some of the attorneys involved in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 's defamation trial became overnight social media sensations, others were privately being faced with threats.

This past weekend, 6,000 pages of disclosed documents from the trial were made public, and one standout revelation noted that the Department of Homeland Security had to get involved after psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes , who testified on the actress' behalf, started receiving death threats.

During the trial, Hughes claimed the mom-of-one suffered from PTSD due to the alleged violence brought onto her by Depp. She made the diagnosis after spending over 29 hours with Heard.

AMBER HEARD ACCUSED OF STEALING LINES FROM 'THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY FOR OCURT TESTIMONY'

She also shared that during their sessions together , the Magic Mike XXL star recounted multiple instances in which she was abused physically or sexually by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

The scary reveal came to light because one motion filed by Heard requested that the names of the jurors should remain private for at least one year, and she pointed to Hughes' situation as to why that was necessary.

"After Dawn Hughes testified, she received multiple death threats in emails and voicemails," the paperwork obtained by Radar reads. "Cybersecurity agents for the Department of Homeland Security are investigating these threats."

The Aquaman star noted that her counsel's law firm had also been "flooded with numerous false negative reviews, resulting in the filing of an abuse report by Google. In addition, Ms. Heard’s counsel’s law firm was so harassed by calls that it had to set up a media relations voicemail box for calls about this case, and has blocked multiple phone numbers from which the firm received repeated calls."

In addition, Heard alleged her lawyers and publicity team were also harassed with death threats.

In the end, the movie star succeeded, meaning the names of the jurors won't be made public until 2023.

Nonetheless, some jurors were happy to spill the tea on what went down in the courtroom, with one alleged juror taking to TikTok to share their story.

As OK! reported, the alleged juror explained why they sided with Depp, also claiming they had no bias because they "don't follow pop culture too much."

"From the very beginning, when Amber Heard was testifying, everything just seemed so off with how she kept making eye contact with me, and it made me extremely uncomfortable - to the extent where I would no longer look over at her, when she was giving her answers," the mystery individual said. "I would just listen intently, and everything she was saying came off like bulls**t."

Comments / 124

smile23
4d ago

Why don’t we talk about Whitney’s former boss who took her in and testified against amber? Stop with the push for Amber. SHES GUILTY! AMBER WAS THE ABUSER AND LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING. How about all the threats Johnny received? How about all the lies Amber told the world as she attempted to gaslight us all?

Reply(8)
105
Christine Sherrod
3d ago

What a lot of people don't understand is that Amber fans behaved just as badly. They attacked Johnny's fans & were found to have created sock accounts, making it appear Depp fans were attacking them & people connected to Amber. The woman who was "trolled" with pictures of her deceased daughter was found to have sent it to herself under a fake account to play victim

Reply
18
Valerie Johnson
3d ago

She only spent 29 hours with her, that's less than a month (if her sessions were approximately 1 hour) and she could diagnose her! Real victims are in therapy for years! I wonder how much she was paid to testify for Ms Heard?? The twit needs to fade into the background and take care of her child.🍺😎🍺🌺

Reply(9)
34
