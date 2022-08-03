ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtney Mazza Lopez Adorably Schools Hubby Mario Lopez On Romantic Fondue-Themed Date Night

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Melting Pot

Date night! Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Mazza Lopez , celebrated their love on a romantic night at the Melting Pot in San Diego on last Thursday.

While enjoying their special dinner out, the mom-of-three adorably schooled her hunky hubby on the best technique for eating the upscale restaurant's famous cheese fondue.

Melting Pot

"You know I had to show Mario how to get that Melting Pot fondue dip just right...Our #Thursdate night out with rose petals and candles on the table was romantic, fun, and delicious," she captioned a video shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 2.

In the clip, Mario tries to dip a piece of bread into the bubbling cheese with his fingers, but Courtney quickly shows him how it's done.

@courtneym_lopez/Instagram

"Wait. We don't use that. Use the fondue fork," she tells him.

Spearing the bite of bread on the utensil, Mario expertly swirls it in the fondue. "That's the move right there," he says in the video before taking a bite. "That is good."

The couple's romantic meal is a part of the restaurant's famed "Thursdate Nights" and consisted of four courses, including hand-crafted cheese fondue, salad, their entrée of choice, and finally a chocolate fondue dessert.

News of the lovebirds' romantic date night comes just as the 39-year-old showed her support for the Access Hollywood host at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament.

"Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" Mario captioned a photo on August 3, prompting his wife to reply, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU."

mega

As OK! previously reported in March, the Saved by the Bell actor's ex-wife, Ali Landry , admitted she thanks god "every single day" that Mario cheated on her.

"Not even a week [after the wedding] I found out it was like a Tiger Woods situation," Landry explained in an interview with Lacey Leone McLaughlin on her podcast Unfolding Leadership . "It changed me as a woman ... I am so much better because that happened."

