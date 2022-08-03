Read on www.dodgecountypionier.com
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Huber Walk Away Gets Additional Jail Time
(Juneau) A Neenah woman who failed to return to the Dodge County Jail from a pre-approved appointment was given more jail time Tuesday. Nicolle Semrau entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Escape Criminal Arrest. Semrau left for the appointment in July of 2019 and did not...
nbc15.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
Madison police say a woman reported being beaten and having her 2013 Range Rover stolen as she was loading groceries in a store parking lot Friday morning.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
wearegreenbay.com
FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin homicide suspect taken into custody in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WFRV) – A suspect wanted by the Madison City Police Department for several charges including homicide was arrested in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday. According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Aquille Lowe. Lowe has been on the run since a Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 29, 2022.
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
radioplusinfo.com
8-5-22 dodge county sheriff’s race
There is a contest for Dodge County Sheriff in next week’s Republican primary election. Waupun resident Mark Colker is challenging Sheriff Dale Schmidt for the office. Schmidt says his opponent should not be in law enforcement. Schmidt says Colker was fired 20 years ago from the Waupun Police Department after using excessive force on a juvenile, banging the juvenile’s head against a wall while he was being taken to a bathroom during an in custody interview. “This person cannot be sheriff. This person should not even be in a law enforcement role at all,” Schmidt said. “This is the type of bad apple that we’ve talked about over the last several years after everything that has happened across our country.” Colker says he never used excessive force on the juvenile, and says that’s not why he was terminated. “They called me into the room and said to me we’re going to let you go in your probationary period. I said I don’t believe I’m still on probation, and they said yes you are,” Colker said. “I contacted the union and they said they didn’t afford you the due process and therefore we filed a grievance with the city of Waupun.” Schmidt says Colker lied during the investigation, and lied about his employment history a couple years ago when he applied for a position as a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy. “It was found that he lied in the investigation. One of the other officers indicated my opponent actually came to him and told him we have to make sure we keep this story the same,” Schmidt said. Colker says when the juvenile suspect took a lie detector test he showed deception in the things Colker was accused of doing, but no deception in the things another officer did. “I didn’t use excessive force on the juvenile. I laid it out exactly what I did, I was interviewed twice, I didn’t waiver. This other officer that was involved in this situation told three different stories,” Colker said. “In my opinion he was covering up for the things he did and painted it all on to me.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
Police responding to report of shots fired in SW Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Madison’s southwest side Friday afternoon. The police department said the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Further details, including whether anyone was hurt, were not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in a shots fired incident that happened Monday, Aug. 1 at a park. According to police, around 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 officers received 911 calls reporting...
14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
nbc15.com
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/3/22 Update On Fatal Winnebago County Accident
According to a crash report released by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday the driver of a semi that crashed into a house on Green Valley Road fainted due to a medical condition prior to the accident. The driver was heading south on Interstate 41 about 6 pm on July 25th in the Town of Vinland when he fainted. The truck went into a ditch, through a safety fence and traveled onto Green Valley Road. It proceeded to cross the road and hit a home at 5833 Green Valley Road. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III who was in the home was killed during the crash. The report shows alcohol and drug use are not suspected. Blood tests were taken from the 63-year-old Little Chute man who was driving the semi and they are still pending. He suffered minor injuries in the crash. The full crash reconstruction and investigation are ongoing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation
MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
