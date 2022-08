Eleanor Ball of Edina, MN, and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at age 87. Eleanor was born in Sparta, as the first child to Lloyd Duard Allan and Janet Catherine (Newton) Allan on June 6, 1935. The family settled in Mayville, where her father practiced law with the Thiel and Allan Law Firm.

MAYVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO