Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?

Everything is so doggone expensive these days and housing is probably on top of the list of things that are most expensive for residents of Colorado. With the average price of a home in Loveland fast approaching the $500K mark, the dream of homeownership for many people is simply out of reach and that's sad, but there are some places - if you dig deep and are willing to move outside of a metro area - where you can find a pretty good deal and a decent price for a home.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO