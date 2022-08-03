ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?

By Dave Jensen
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 943thex.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The X

Sweet Rides: GoodGuys Huge Car Show Rolling Into The Ranch in September

Cars, trucks, hot rods, more cars and and a grand prize giveaway of a truck. It's always a huge weekend when GoodGuys comes to Loveland, Colorado; 2022's event looks great. This year's GoodGuys Car Show at the Ranch in Loveland, will be another fantastic weekend of vehicles you'll want to drool over, but shouldn't. If you have an itch to get into the "game," they'll be having an auto auction at the Budweiser Events Center, too.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?

I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Traffic
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Cars
Loveland, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
94.3 The X

A Mountain Fine Time: Estes Park Wine Festival August 14, 15

It's hard to resist enjoying wine in a beautiful setting, and Estes Park ranks as one of the most beautiful places in Colorado. Who's in?. Don't let the summer of 2022 pass you by without having done something you can talk about for the rest of the year. The 7th annual Estes Park Wine Festival could be just that. Also, unlimited tastings.
ESTES PARK, CO
94.3 The X

The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know

One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Classic Car#Vehicles#Gas Prices#Barnes Softball Complex#Safeway
94.3 The X

Fort Collins Nearly Tops Yet Another Unique ‘Best’ List

The Choice City has done it again, nearly making it to the top of yet another list of the 'Best' places. Though beer does have to do with it, it's not really about craft beer. There are hundreds of reasons to love living in The Choice City: great open spaces, the parks, Old Town Square, the CSU Rams, all the craft breweries, Horsetooth Reservoir to name a few. Who, now, has singled out Fort Collins?
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Downtown Loveland Has a Cool New BrewPub – See Inside

Downtown Loveland has been waiting for this place to open for months, and the time has arrived. Craft beers, cocktails, and pub fare. Also, there's a patio. Cleveland Station is the new development at the southeast corner of 5th Street and Cleveland in Downtown Loveland, Colorado. You may know of the widely popular Tom Davis Saloon; Sky Bear Brewery is Cleveland Station's latest offering.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
94.3 The X

Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History

There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

LOOK: 16 Pics From The Least Expensive Home In Loveland

Everything is so doggone expensive these days and housing is probably on top of the list of things that are most expensive for residents of Colorado. With the average price of a home in Loveland fast approaching the $500K mark, the dream of homeownership for many people is simply out of reach and that's sad, but there are some places - if you dig deep and are willing to move outside of a metro area - where you can find a pretty good deal and a decent price for a home.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Can You Feel It? The ’80’s Never Left with Jazzercise Still Alive in Colorado

They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

5 Events to Check Out This Weekend in NoCo and 4 are Free!

Grab your mat and enjoy free yoga on the lawn. Whether you are experienced or just want to see if yoga is for you, I think this is great to do as a solo date or with your besties! Meet on the east lawn in front of the movie theater at Foothills Mall. Class is at 8 a.m. and is an hour long. Don't forget your water and sunscreen! Hosted by Yoga Pod Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Dash Cam Captures I-70 Deadly Road Rage Incident in Denver

A 31-year-old man has died after an incident involving road rage and gunfire occurred on westbound Interstate 70 near North Quebec Street. The incident happened on July 31, at approximately 10:58 p.m. The victim, Kevin Plaskowski, was pronounced dead due to the shooting according to Denver Police. The driver of...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

NoCo Business Spotlight: Don’t Miss the 2022 Windsor Marathon

Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses throughout Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. There's nothing better than getting out in the community — and getting some exercise while doing it. That's why run.Windsor, a local race organization that empowers residents to get moving, is hosting the Windsor Marathon...
WINDSOR, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy