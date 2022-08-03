Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?

Read on 943thex.com
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
As mortgage rates rise.. We too rise up to meet the challenge and have since 1952.CNTV Nation
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Sweet Rides: GoodGuys Huge Car Show Rolling Into The Ranch in September
Cars, trucks, hot rods, more cars and and a grand prize giveaway of a truck. It's always a huge weekend when GoodGuys comes to Loveland, Colorado; 2022's event looks great. This year's GoodGuys Car Show at the Ranch in Loveland, will be another fantastic weekend of vehicles you'll want to drool over, but shouldn't. If you have an itch to get into the "game," they'll be having an auto auction at the Budweiser Events Center, too.
What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?
I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
Chamber Member Spotlight: Too Busy for the Car Dealership? You Need JJ Vlahos
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. If you're looking for a car but don't want to spend time hopping from dealership to dealership, then you need to contact JJ Vlahos. Vlahos is an independent auto broker with Centennial Leasing &...
A Beloved Choice City Restaurant is Set to Close: Fort Collins Residents React
Canino's Italian Restaurant has sat in a historic home on College Avenue since 1976. Its hearty Italian cuisine, charming atmosphere, and beloved owner, Clyde Canino, have made it a Fort Collins staple. Now, the end of an era has come. Rumors about Canino's retirement began to bubble on social media,...
A Mountain Fine Time: Estes Park Wine Festival August 14, 15
It's hard to resist enjoying wine in a beautiful setting, and Estes Park ranks as one of the most beautiful places in Colorado. Who's in?. Don't let the summer of 2022 pass you by without having done something you can talk about for the rest of the year. The 7th annual Estes Park Wine Festival could be just that. Also, unlimited tastings.
The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know
One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
Family Resource Fair to Fight Homelessness Happening in Fort Collins
Non-profit organization Homeward Alliance (HA) will be hosting a Family Resource Fair August 20 from 9-11:30am at Lifespring Covenant Church in Loveland, CO. The fair will provide services to individuals and families who are facing homelessness in Larimer County. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo" spoke with HA Executive Director,...
What Is This ‘Rhode Island-Style Pizza’ That’s Headed to Fort Collins?
Another bar/restaurant is on its way to the Old Town area, which will be serving pizza. That's not such a big deal, until you hear it's "Rhode Island-Style," and don't have any idea what that means. There are a lot of pizza places to enjoy in Fort Collins, with many...
Fort Collins Nearly Tops Yet Another Unique ‘Best’ List
The Choice City has done it again, nearly making it to the top of yet another list of the 'Best' places. Though beer does have to do with it, it's not really about craft beer. There are hundreds of reasons to love living in The Choice City: great open spaces, the parks, Old Town Square, the CSU Rams, all the craft breweries, Horsetooth Reservoir to name a few. Who, now, has singled out Fort Collins?
Chamber Member Spotlight: Photographer John Robson Captures the Essence of Northern Colorado
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Whether you want to showcase your business or remember a special moment, photography is a great way to capture that. However, to get the photos you want, you need a great photographer: John Robson....
Full Closures of I-25 On/Off Ramps Coming August 2 and 3
Like the old Whtiesnake tune, here go again with two nights of full closures at the I-25 and Highway 34 interchange in Loveland. Albeit they're night closures, they will still affect many drivers. On one of the nights you'll have to go north to go south; on the other night,...
Downtown Loveland Has a Cool New BrewPub – See Inside
Downtown Loveland has been waiting for this place to open for months, and the time has arrived. Craft beers, cocktails, and pub fare. Also, there's a patio. Cleveland Station is the new development at the southeast corner of 5th Street and Cleveland in Downtown Loveland, Colorado. You may know of the widely popular Tom Davis Saloon; Sky Bear Brewery is Cleveland Station's latest offering.
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
LOOK: 16 Pics From The Least Expensive Home In Loveland
Everything is so doggone expensive these days and housing is probably on top of the list of things that are most expensive for residents of Colorado. With the average price of a home in Loveland fast approaching the $500K mark, the dream of homeownership for many people is simply out of reach and that's sad, but there are some places - if you dig deep and are willing to move outside of a metro area - where you can find a pretty good deal and a decent price for a home.
Cannonball! What Is Colorado’s Top City To Own A Swimming Pool In?
When you think of Colorado, you might not think that we're a great state to own a swimming pool in, but if you really wanted one, what city in Colorado would be the best option to have one?. Can You Have A Swimming Pool In Colorado?. I've lived in Colorado...
Can You Feel It? The ’80’s Never Left with Jazzercise Still Alive in Colorado
They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.
5 Events to Check Out This Weekend in NoCo and 4 are Free!
Grab your mat and enjoy free yoga on the lawn. Whether you are experienced or just want to see if yoga is for you, I think this is great to do as a solo date or with your besties! Meet on the east lawn in front of the movie theater at Foothills Mall. Class is at 8 a.m. and is an hour long. Don't forget your water and sunscreen! Hosted by Yoga Pod Fort Collins.
Dash Cam Captures I-70 Deadly Road Rage Incident in Denver
A 31-year-old man has died after an incident involving road rage and gunfire occurred on westbound Interstate 70 near North Quebec Street. The incident happened on July 31, at approximately 10:58 p.m. The victim, Kevin Plaskowski, was pronounced dead due to the shooting according to Denver Police. The driver of...
Adult Relief: Did You Know That Water World in Denver Has Alcohol?
It's one of the region's most-popular water parks; it's definitely Denver's most popular, for sure. Tens of thousands of mostly under-age fun enthusiasts enjoy the park, but how many adults are getting a drink?. It sits on 70 acres, it has over 50 rides/attractions, and hosts throngs of screaming kids...
NoCo Business Spotlight: Don’t Miss the 2022 Windsor Marathon
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses throughout Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. There's nothing better than getting out in the community — and getting some exercise while doing it. That's why run.Windsor, a local race organization that empowers residents to get moving, is hosting the Windsor Marathon...
